[monks data]
Wolves logo
Premier League | Gameweek 9
Oct 26, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Burnley logo

WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
vs.
Burnley

Burnley lineup vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Premier League match as Parker makes one change from last week

By
Parker to make one change: How Burnley could lineup against Wolves
© Visionhaus / Imago
Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Burnley could line up for their Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

With seven points from their opening eight Premier League games, Burnley sit 17th before this round of fixtures, highlighting the need for their first set of three points on the road this season against Wolves. 

Scott Parker will be without long-term absentees Zeki Amdouni, Jordan Beyer and Connor Roberts for this one. 

The manager subbed off Jacob Bruun Larsen last weekend in what appeared to be a precaution, so the Danish midfielder is likely to return to the starting lineup on Sunday. 

Martin Dubravka is set to retain his place between the sticks, with Kyle Walker, Axel Tuanzebe, Maxime Esteve and Quilindschy Hartman making up the back four in front of him. 

Lesley Ugochukwu and Florentino will likely form a double pivot in central midfield, just like they did in their 2-0 victory over Leeds. 

The number 10 role should be handed to Josh Cullen, while Jaidon Anthony will feature on the left, with the Englishman already notching up four goals in eight league appearances. 

First-choice striker Lyle Foster was absent last week, but he looks set to return to lead the line this weekend, after overcoming a dead leg he suffered during the international break.

Burnley possible starting lineup: 

Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Florentino; Bruun Larsen, Cullen, Anthony; Foster

> Click here to see how Wolves could line up for Sunday’s Premier League clash

ID:584301:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2395:
Written by
Byron David
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!