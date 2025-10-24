Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Burnley could line up for their Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

With seven points from their opening eight Premier League games, Burnley sit 17th before this round of fixtures, highlighting the need for their first set of three points on the road this season against Wolves.

Scott Parker will be without long-term absentees Zeki Amdouni, Jordan Beyer and Connor Roberts for this one.

The manager subbed off Jacob Bruun Larsen last weekend in what appeared to be a precaution, so the Danish midfielder is likely to return to the starting lineup on Sunday.

Martin Dubravka is set to retain his place between the sticks, with Kyle Walker, Axel Tuanzebe, Maxime Esteve and Quilindschy Hartman making up the back four in front of him.

Lesley Ugochukwu and Florentino will likely form a double pivot in central midfield, just like they did in their 2-0 victory over Leeds.

The number 10 role should be handed to Josh Cullen, while Jaidon Anthony will feature on the left, with the Englishman already notching up four goals in eight league appearances.

First-choice striker Lyle Foster was absent last week, but he looks set to return to lead the line this weekend, after overcoming a dead leg he suffered during the international break.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Florentino; Bruun Larsen, Cullen, Anthony; Foster

