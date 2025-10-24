Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Wolves could line up for their Premier League clash against Burnley on Sunday.

According to manager Vitor Pereira, the upcoming Premier League clash with Burnley at Molineux is a must-win game for the hosts, and with just two points from eight games, it is understandable.

The main man leading the home attack is Jorgen Strand Larsen, but he has been battling an Achilles injury and playing through the pain barrier in recent weeks.

However, the Norwegian striker mentioned recently that he is close to being 100% fit, so he might still get the nod from the start against Burnley.

It appears that Pereira has chosen Sam Johnstone as his number one in the Premier League, as he has played the last three in a row.

Jose Sa started four games all season but was reduced to the bench in the last three league matches in a row, an indication that he must start getting used to limited minutes this campaign.

The manager is likely to stick with his back four of Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Ladislav Krejci and Hugo Bueno.

Zimbabwean Marshall Munetsi, who has scored in his last five club home games, will start in midfield alongside Andre and Joao Gomes.

Jhon Arias and Rodrigo Gomes should flank Larsen, aiming to give the team width, while also providing for their big forward.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde did not make last week’s squad due to illness; he may only make an appearance off the bench.

On the note of doubts for this one, Hwang Hee-Chan has a minor problem and was also absent last week, but he could be fit enough to start among the substitutes this weekend.

Wolves possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Doherty, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno; Munetsi, Andre, Joao Gomes; Arias, Larsen, R. Gomes

Byron David Written by

