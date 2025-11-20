Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Wolverhampton Wanderers could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be without three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Molineux.

Matt Doherty, Leon Chiwome (both knee) and Rodrigo Gomes (groin) all remain sidelined with injuries, but Emmanuel Agbadou is available to return after serving a one-match suspension last time out.

It remains to be seen how Wolves will line up under new head coach Rob Edwards, but a back-three system is likely to be deployed, one the 42-year-old has previously used at former clubs Luton Town and, most recently, Middlesbrough this season.

Agbadou will be pushing to earn a recall at centre-back, but Santiago Bueno, Ladislav Krejci and Toti Gomes could all be preferred in the back three, protecting goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, while Jackson Tchatchoua and Hugo Bueno are set to continue as wing-backs.

Marshall Munetsi could be recalled in midfield at the expense of either Andre or Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, but Manchester United-linked Joao Gomes is set to retain his starting spot in the middle of the pitch.

Jorgen Strand Larsen has scored only one Premier League goals in nine appearances this season, but the Norwegian is expected to keep his place in attack and could be joined by either Jhon Arias or Hwang Hee-chan.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup: Johnstone; S. Bueno, Krejci, Toti; Tchatchoua, J. Gomes, Andre, Munetsi, H. Bueno; Arais, Strand Larsen

