Crystal Palace lineup vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Will Guehi be fit to play? Predicted Crystal Palace lineup vs. Wolves
Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Crystal Palace could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Crystal Palace could be without up to six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

While Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Caleb Kporha (back) remain sidelined with injuries, captain Marc Guehi (foot) is a doubt and will be assessed ahead of kickoff along with Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Chadi Riad (knee) and Rio Cardines (groin).

The potential absence of Guehi, who missed the 0-0 draw with Brighton before the international break, could see Jaydee Canvot continue in the back three alongside Maxence Lacroix and Chris Richards.

Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell are expected to retain their places as wing-backs, while Adam Wharton could be joined in centre-midfield by either Jefferson Lerma or Will Hughes. Daichi Kamada is another midfield option, unless he is deployed in an advanced role.

Should Kamada be selected to link arms with Wharton, that would open the door for Yeremy Pino to earn a recall and start in the final third with top scorer Ismaila Sarr, who has found the net eight times for Palace in all competitions this term.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored twice in seven previous meetings with Wolves and both were netted in wins at Molineux in March 2022 and May 2024. The Frenchman, who has also scored six goals in 11 Premier League games for Palace this season, is expected to led the line.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta 

