Oliver Glasner has delivered a positive update on the fitness of his Crystal Palace squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

The Eagles were forced to share the spoils in a 0-0 draw with Brighton at Selhurst Park before the international break, a game that captain Marc Guehi missed due to heavy bruising on a bone in his foot.

Guehi was initially selected in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad this month, but the centre-back later withdrew in order to return to Palace and continue rehabilitation on his injury.

Striker Eddie Nketiah, meanwhile, has missed Palace’s last three matches in all competitions with a hamstring injury, with scans revealing at the end of October that his issue is not as serious as first feared.

Ahead of this weekend’s trip to Wolves, Glasner has confirmed that both Guehi and Nketiah will both be available for selection after taking part in training this week.

Guehi, Nketiah, Mateta all available for Wolves clash

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Glasner said: “Fortunately, Marc started training with on Wednesday, so he did now three sessions. It’s good.

“Eddie Nketiah trained the whole week, starting on Monday, so he’s fine and will be in the squad.”

It remains to be seen whether either player will be ready to start against Wolves, but Guehi is the most likely of the pair to be named in Glasner’s first XI.

Meanwhile, Glasner has confirmed that star striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is also available to play despite returning from international duty with France with a minor knee problem.

“JP [Mateta] came back with a minor knee issue from [playing with] France, but trained today with no issues, so he’s also fit, so all good news,” said Glasner.

Palace have allegedly held talks over extending the contract of Mateta, who has scored six Premier League goals in 11 games so far this season, only bettered by Erling Haaland (14) and Igor Thiago (eight).

Munoz should be available, but four players could be out for Palace

Elsewhere on the injury front, Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Caleb Kporha (back) remain long-term absentees for Palace, while 19-year-old Rio Cardines is set to be assessed after he was nursing a minor groin issue before the international break.

Chadi Riad made a long-awaited return to team training earlier this month after a significant spell on the sidelines with a knee injury, but he is yet to be selected in a matchday squad for the Eagles and remains a doubt for Saturday.

Right wing-back Daniel Munoz withdrew early from the Colombia squad due to the tragic passing of a close friend, but there are no concerns over his fitness, so he should be in contention to play against Wolves.

Palace currently sit 10th in the Premier League table, but they could end the weekend inside the top four if they beat basement club Wolves and other results go their way, as they are only two points behind Sunderland in fourth spot.

