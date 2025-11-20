Crystal Palace reportedly ''remain calm' about the contract situation of a star player who recently expressed his desire to play in the Champions League.

Crystal Palace have reportedly held talks with star striker Jean-Philippe Mateta about extending his contract at Selhurst Park.

The 28-year-old endured a slow start to his Palace career following his transfer from Mainz 05 in 2021, but he has since elevated his game to new heights with the Eagles under head coach Oliver Glasner.

Mateta has scored 54 goals in 171 appearances for Palace across all competitions, including 17 strikes in a memorable 2024-25 campaign for the Eagles who won the FA Cup and qualified for Europe.

This term, Mateta has found the net eight times in 19 matches, including six goals scored in 11 Premier League games, with only Erling Haaland (14) and Igor Thiago having scored more in the division.

Mateta’s impressive club form was rewarded with his first international call-up to the France squad in October and he has scored two goals in three appearances since and including his debut, most recently netting in a 3-1 away win over Azerbaijan last weekend.

Palace hold contract talks with Mateta, ‘remain calm’ over striker’s future

Mateta is under contract at Selhurst Park until the summer of 2027, but he has hinted at the possibility of leaving Palace in the near future.

Indeed, the striker admitted last month that “every ambitious player” wants to play in the Champions League and he now has ambitions to “reach that milestone” having become an international player.

Palace currently sit 10th in the Premier League table and only two points behind the top four, but they are not considered as one of the main contenders for Champions League qualification this season.

Nevertheless, Palace are keen to keep hold of Mateta and Sky Sports News claims that talks have taken place over extending the Frenchman’s contract.

The report adds that there is no agreement in place yet between both parties, but Palace are said to remain calm about the situation.

Mateta one of several Palace players linked with an exit

The Eagles are said to be are aware of growing interest in Mateta, as well as a number of their other key first-team players including Daniel Munoz, Adam Wharton and captain Marc Guehi.

Guehi, who has been strongly linked with Liverpool, is one of five Palace players who is out of contract in June 2026 along with Daichi Kamada, Jefferson Lerma, Nathaniel Clyne and Naouirou Ahamada.

Recent reports claim that Palace fear they could lose Guehi in the January transfer window, with Liverpool expected to table a fresh offer after failing to sign the centre-back in the summer.

Meanwhile, both Wharton and Munoz have attracted interest from a host of top European clubs, with Spanish giants Barcelona and Premier League side Manchester United believed to be keeping tabs on both players.

While midfielder Wharton has a contract at Palace until the summer of 2029, right wing-back Munoz extended his deal in April until June 2028.