Man Utd transfer news: Crystal Palace star gives green light to January move amid Barcelona competition

By , Senior Reporter
Man Utd given green light to sign Palace star 'striving for attention'
© Sports Press Photo / Imago
A Crystal Palace star gives the green light to a move to Manchester United during the January transfer window as he reveals four "dream" transfer destinations.

A Crystal Palace star has given the green light to a move to Manchester United during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils hit a rich vein of form under Ruben Amorim just before the November international break, most notably claiming back-to-back Premier League wins under the Portuguese for the first time.

Man United entered the hiatus on the back of a five-game unbeaten sequence in the top flight, taking 11 points from the last 15 on offer to rise into the top seven of the Premier League table, above faltering champions Liverpool.

The 20-time English champions' new-look attack of Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha is beginning to click, while Senne Lammens has proven to be an astute acquisition in between the sticks, but the club are expected to be active in the January transfer window too.

Midfield is believed to be the biggest area of concern for Amorim and his staff, but the Portuguese could now be open to a defensive addition following an admission from a highly-rated Crystal Palace man.

Daniel Munoz 'striving for attention' from Man United, Barcelona

Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz celebrates on March 1, 2025

Colombian right-back Daniel Munoz is being tipped for an exit from Selhurst Park in 2026, and in an interview with AS, the South American recently named Man United as one of his four "dream" destinations.

"First of all, I think there’s a lot of talk about one club or another," Munoz said. "If you ask me, it would be a dream come true to play for one of these clubs, whether it’s Barcelona, ​​PSG, Real Madrid, or Manchester United. 

"I think I’m working towards that; I strive every day to one day attract the attention of one of these clubs, because it’s a dream of mine to get there. Right now I’m focused on my club, on doing things well at Crystal Palace."

Munoz's deal with the Eagles does not expire until 2028, but the 29-year-old did not close the door on leaving the FA Cup winners when the January transfer window opens, adding: "If you ask me, I don’t have any concrete information that any of these clubs are interested in me. 

"My focus is on Crystal Palace; we’ll see when the winter transfer window gets closer. Right now, I’m fully focused on these two matches with the national team."

Munoz has scored eight goals and set up 14 more in 81 matches for Oliver Glasner's men since arriving from Genk in January 2024, including two strikes and two helpers from 19 outings in the 2025-26 season.

Could Man United realistically sign Daniel Munoz in January?

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim on September 14, 2025

Having excelled as a right wing-back in Glasner's 3-4-3 shape, Munoz should slot seamlessly into Amorim's system at Man United and would bring invaluable Premier League experience and attacking nous.

However, wing-back is arguably where Man United need no further additions at present, as Diogo Dalot, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are all capable of playing on the right, even if Munoz may be seen as a more natural fit than the trio in that role.

The Red Devils may also struggle to compete with clubs who can offer Champions League football if they fail to return to Europe's top table, and bolstering the midfield should be more of a priority for Amorim during the winter market.

However, one of Munoz's "dream" clubs are understood to be interested in a move for the Colombia international, who is also on the radar of two other Big Six Premier League clubs.

ID:585815:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5631:
Written by
Ben Knapton

Click here for more stories about Amad Diallo

Click here for more stories about Manchester United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Amad Diallo Daniel Munoz Diogo Dalot Oliver Glasner Ruben Amorim Football
rhs 2.0
12pm
Reims Sainte-Anne
vs
GFC Ajaccio
1pm
Bobigny
vs
Amicale Villeneuve-Garenne
FT
Granville
3-1
Dinan Lehon
1pm
AS Vitre
vs
Plouvorn
1pm
Montceau
vs
L'Etrat La Tour Sportif
1pm
Sable FC
vs
Saint-Malo
1pm
MJEP Cormontreuil
vs
Porto Portugais Amiens
1pm
Loon-Plage
vs
Bethune
FT
FCOSK 06
2-3
Biesheim
1pm
Saint-Meziery
vs
Perigny
1pm
Sarreguemines
vs
Furiani-Agliani
1pm
Auch
vs
Canet Roussillon
1pm
Drancy JA
vs
Beauvais
1pm
ASS Still Mutzig
vs
Raon l'Etape
1pm
SA Merignac
vs
Colomiers US
FT
Union Saint-Jean
1-0
Angouleme
1pm
Saint-Cyr Collonges
vs
Evian
FT
Racing Besançon
4-0
Thionville Lusitanos
1pm
Touraine
vs
RC Epernay
1pm
Bassin d' Arcachon Sud
vs
Blagnac
1pm
AA Lapalisse
vs
Poitiers
1pm
Cambrai
vs
Feignies-Aulnoye
1pm
AS Montreal-La Cluse
vs
Chalon
1pm
AS St Brice Courcelles
vs
FC Bogny Sur Meuse
1pm
Atom Sports Pierrelatte
vs
Lyon-Duchere
1pm
Beaumont Sa
vs
Aubervilliers
1pm
Camon
vs
US Lusitanos
1pm
Croix Iris CF
vs
Racing Colombes 92
1pm
Avion
vs
Torcy
1pm
CS Pledran
vs
Stade Plabennec
1pm
Boé Bon Encontre
vs
Bordeaux
1pm
Entente Nord Lozere
vs
US Ecotay Moingt
1pm
ES Capelle Grande
vs
SC Abbeville
1pm
FC 2 Rives 82
vs
AS Mazeres Uzos Rontignon
1pm
FC Pen Hir Camaret
vs
Les Sables
1pm
Rhone-Vallee
vs
Grasse
1pm
FC Villars L'Isle Smb
vs
Sarre-Union
1pm
Avenir Sportif de Gouzon
vs
Chauvigny
1pm
Longuenesse
vs
Bondues
1pm
Olympique Marcquois
vs
OS Aire-Sur-La-Lys
FT
Orvault SF
1-3
Les Herbiers
1pm
Saint-Amand
vs
Dieppe
1pm
Savigneux Montbrison
vs
Feurs
1pm
Seignosse Capbreton Soustons
vs
Marmande
1pm
SS Allinges
vs
Istres
1pm
Steenvoorde
vs
FC Chambly
1pm
Montmorillon
vs
SC Beaucouze
1pm
US Le Poinconnet
vs
Chamalieres
1pm
US Mauguio Carnon
vs
Selongey
1pm
US Premonte St Gobain
vs
US Chantilly
1pm
Wittenheim US
vs
Freyming


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!