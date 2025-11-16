A Crystal Palace star gives the green light to a move to Manchester United during the January transfer window as he reveals four "dream" transfer destinations.

A Crystal Palace star has given the green light to a move to Manchester United during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils hit a rich vein of form under Ruben Amorim just before the November international break, most notably claiming back-to-back Premier League wins under the Portuguese for the first time.

Man United entered the hiatus on the back of a five-game unbeaten sequence in the top flight, taking 11 points from the last 15 on offer to rise into the top seven of the Premier League table, above faltering champions Liverpool.

The 20-time English champions' new-look attack of Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha is beginning to click, while Senne Lammens has proven to be an astute acquisition in between the sticks, but the club are expected to be active in the January transfer window too.

Midfield is believed to be the biggest area of concern for Amorim and his staff, but the Portuguese could now be open to a defensive addition following an admission from a highly-rated Crystal Palace man.

Daniel Munoz 'striving for attention' from Man United, Barcelona

Colombian right-back Daniel Munoz is being tipped for an exit from Selhurst Park in 2026, and in an interview with AS, the South American recently named Man United as one of his four "dream" destinations.

"First of all, I think there’s a lot of talk about one club or another," Munoz said. "If you ask me, it would be a dream come true to play for one of these clubs, whether it’s Barcelona, ​​PSG, Real Madrid, or Manchester United.

"I think I’m working towards that; I strive every day to one day attract the attention of one of these clubs, because it’s a dream of mine to get there. Right now I’m focused on my club, on doing things well at Crystal Palace."

Munoz's deal with the Eagles does not expire until 2028, but the 29-year-old did not close the door on leaving the FA Cup winners when the January transfer window opens, adding: "If you ask me, I don’t have any concrete information that any of these clubs are interested in me.

"My focus is on Crystal Palace; we’ll see when the winter transfer window gets closer. Right now, I’m fully focused on these two matches with the national team."

Munoz has scored eight goals and set up 14 more in 81 matches for Oliver Glasner's men since arriving from Genk in January 2024, including two strikes and two helpers from 19 outings in the 2025-26 season.

Could Man United realistically sign Daniel Munoz in January?

Having excelled as a right wing-back in Glasner's 3-4-3 shape, Munoz should slot seamlessly into Amorim's system at Man United and would bring invaluable Premier League experience and attacking nous.

However, wing-back is arguably where Man United need no further additions at present, as Diogo Dalot, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are all capable of playing on the right, even if Munoz may be seen as a more natural fit than the trio in that role.

The Red Devils may also struggle to compete with clubs who can offer Champions League football if they fail to return to Europe's top table, and bolstering the midfield should be more of a priority for Amorim during the winter market.

However, one of Munoz's "dream" clubs are understood to be interested in a move for the Colombia international, who is also on the radar of two other Big Six Premier League clubs.