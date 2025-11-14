Barcelona will reportedly face competition from Chelsea and Manchester City for the signature of Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz.

Munoz has again been in impressive form for Palace during the 2025-26 campaign, featuring on 19 occasions in all competitions, scoring twice and registering twice in the process.

The 29-year-old made the move to Selhurst Park from Genk in January 2024, and he has represented the Eagles 81 times, scoring eight goals and registering 14 assists.

Munoz has a contract with Palace until the summer of 2028, with the option of an additional year, but there is currently widespread speculation surrounding his future.

Barcelona are believed to be determined to sign the Colombia international next year, with a recent report claiming that the Catalan outfit could even make a move for him during the January transfer window.

Barcelona face 'competition' from Chelsea, Man City for Munoz

However, according to reports in Spain, Chelsea and Man City are also firmly in the race, with the English duo keen to sign Munoz during next summer's transfer window.

There is already believed to have been 'informal contact' from Chelsea and Man City, although Barcelona's interest in the South American is thought to be more advanced.

Palace are in a strong position when it comes to Munoz's future, but there could be widespread changes at Selhurst Park next summer, with manager Oliver Glasner only having a contract until June 2026.

Marc Guehi is also out of contract and set to move on, while fellow key players in the shape of Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta could also depart at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Munoz has been an incredible signing for Palace

Palace only paid £6.6m for Munoz, and he has since developed into one of the best right-backs in world football, with the Eagles certainly receiving value for money.

The capital outfit would now be able to sell the defender for a massive profit, and Barcelona are seemingly firmly in the driving seat despite the interest from Chelsea and Man City.

Munoz has experience of playing in the Europa League and Conference League, while he has featured on 42 occasions for Colombia, but he could now have the chance to feature in the Champions League next term.