Barcelona have reportedly made an offer of approximately €30m (£26m) for Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz, with a view to signing the defender during the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old made the move to Palace from Genk in January 2024, and he has represented the Eagles on 77 occasions, scoring eight goals and registering 14 assists in the process.

Munoz has again been in strong form for Palace this term, scoring twice and registering two assists in 15 appearances, and it is understood that Barcelona are huge admirers of him.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona have presented an offer of €30m (£26m) for Munoz, with the Catalan outfit keen to sign him during the January transfer window.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick allegedly views Munoz as the perfect player to feature at right-back due to his ability to contribute both offensively and defensively.

Munoz has a contract with Palace until June 2028, with the option of a further 12 months, placing the Eagles in a strong position when it comes to his future.

However, there could be widespread changes at Selhurst Park next summer, with highly-rated head coach Oliver Glasner only having a contract until June 2026, while key players in the shape of Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta could move on.

Atletico Madrid are also believed to be showing an interest in Munoz, but Barcelona would fancy their chances of winning the race for the Colombia international.

Jules Kounde remains Barcelona's first-choice option at right-back, while Eric Garcia has played in that area this season, but both players are more comfortable in the middle of the defence.

Would Daniel Munoz be a good signing for Barcelona?

Palace only paid £6.6m for Munoz, so his signing has to go down as one of the best across Europe in recent history, with his performances for the Eagles outstanding.

The South American has been a real force in the Premier League, while he also has experience of the Europa League and Conference League, in addition to representing Colombia on 42 occasions.

If Barcelona can get a deal done for €30m (£26m), that would be incredible business, but it is incredibly likely that Palace will demand a much higher fee for the full-back.