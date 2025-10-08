Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta opens the door to a possible exit with an 'ambitious' claim about his future.

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has admitted that he wants to play Champions League football in the future.

Mateta has established himself as one of the Premier League's standout strikers, despite making a slow start to his Palace career.

The Frenchman struggled for goals in his first 18 months as a Palace player, before he showcased his true quality with 16 goals in 35 Premier League appearances in 2023-24.

Mateta went on to net 14 goals in 37 league games in the 2024-25 campaign, leading to speculation over a potential summer exit.

However, Mateta ultimately remain part of Oliver Glasner's squad and has since started the season with four goals in 12 matches across all competitions.

Mateta opens door to Crystal Palace exit

Mateta's impressive performances have been rewarded with a call-up to Didier Deschamps's France squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Iceland.

The 28-year-old may be focusing on his international commitments, but he has raised speculation about his club future by conceding that he dreams of playing in the Champions League at some point in his career.

“It’s natural, every ambitious player wants to reach that milestone," Mateta told French outlet RMC Sport.

"Especially when you arrive in the national team and around you, there are only players who play in the Champions League, who win the biggest trophies.”

Who could look to sign Mateta?

Mateta, who has entered the final two years of his contract, will surely have a number of suitors if Palace decide to listen to offers for their star striker.

Liverpool were linked with Mateta in the summer transfer window, while Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were also believed to be interested.

According to The Standard, Aston Villa were another club that was mooted as a possible destination, along with Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Palace will surely be reluctant to part ways with Mateta in the winter transfer window, especially as their season offers a lot of promise following an impressive start.

However, they may have to soften their stance next summer if they are unable to extend Mateta's contract beyond the summer of 2027.