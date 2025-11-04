Sam Allardyce reveals his stance over whether he would be interested in becoming the next head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sam Allardyce has revealed that he would be open to holding discussions over becoming the next Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach.

With former boss Gary O'Neil now out of the race to replace Vitor Pereira, the West Midlands outfit are assessing alternative options.

Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards has emerged as the bookmakers favourite, despite appearing to distance himself from speculation on Monday.

However, one surprise mover in the betting market has been Allardyce, who has been out of work since a brief stint with Leeds United at the back end of the 2022-23.

Now 71 years of age, Allardyce has been presumed retired, but his name has been mentioned as a potential successor to Pereira due to having been born in nearby Dudley.

Allardyce reacts to Wolves speculation

Speaking on the Sports Breakfast show on talkSPORT, Allardyce conceded that he is unlikely to be the type of managerial candidate that Wolves are considering.

Nevertheless, confirming his childhood affection for the club, the veteran claimed that "you never know" when quizzed on the possibility of a surprise arrival at Molineux.

He said: "I suppose the amount of times I've said I might retire, I can never say never the amount of times I've actually bounced back.

"So, I think that possibly Wolves was one of my childhood favourite clubs that I started watching I suppose, but you know, who knows?

"I think I've heard they're looking for a younger coach anyway, so not too sure my time will ever come round again. But I sit and wait, you never know, I'm not actively searching, if it happens, it happens, if it doesn't, it doesn't."

Would Wolves realistically consider Allardyce?

There was once the perception that clubs viewed Allardyce as the perfect manager to get sides out of the relegation zone and secure Premier League survival.

That said, Allardyce has only overseen 30 matches since December 2020, winning just four times as boss of West Bromwich Albion and Leeds.

Since leaving West Ham United in 2015, none of his roles have lasted more than 31 games, and statistics such as that one are unlikely to whet the appetites of Wolves fans even with the local connection.

As it stands, it feels like the ball in Edwards' court, and the former Wolves player, coach and Under-23s manager may need to make a decision soon after Middlesbrough's Championship fixture against Leicester City on Tuesday.