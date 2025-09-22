Preview: Wolves vs Everton - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Cup clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Molineux Stadium will be the backdrop for an all-Premier League EFL Cup tie on Tuesday when Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Everton.

The Old Gold are hoping for a reprieve to end their dire losing streak, while the Toffees are looking to bounce back from defeat last time out.

Match preview

Vitor Pereira helped to rescue Wolves in 2024-25, but they are in free-fall this season having lost all five of their top-flight games so far.

Most recently, the Old Gold thought their nightmare start had come to an end when they took the lead against Leeds United on Saturday, but Daniel Farke's Championship title-winners came from behind to win 3-1.

That crushing defeat left Pereira's side stranded at the foot of the Premier League table, where they remain without a single point.

Fans and players alike will be desperate for respite in midweek, and they will be hoping that a run out in the cup can kickstart their fight for survival.

In the previous round, Wolves pulled off a comeback of their own when they beat West Ham United 3-2 courtesy of a brace from substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen.

However, confidence is likely to be low for this clash considering that Tuesday's opponents took four points from the hosts last season and beat them 3-2 at Molineux back in August.

Meanwhile, David Moyes's Everton may not have set the world alight so far, but given that they started last season in relegation-style form, their current mid-table positioning is a major improvement.

On Saturday, the Toffees were beaten 2-1 in the Merseyside derby by Premier League champions Liverpool, though Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish once again came in for plaudits from commentators as he helped to create their only goal of the game.

Dropping three points at the weekend was an expected result that has Moyes's side 10th in the table, where their tally of seven sees them four clear of the drop zone and three behind the Champions League places.

The Blues' most realistic hope of silverware - and perhaps a place in Europe - comes from the EFL Cup, and while they have not won a trophy for 30 years, they could be inspired by the Crystal Palace's FA Cup success in 2024-25.

Everton are the favourites in Tuesday's clash, especially after beating Wolves earlier this term, but considering that they have won just one of their last seven away games, they will need to be wary of their opponents.

Wolverhampton Wanderers EFL Cup form:





W





Wolverhampton Wanderers form (all competitions):





L



L



W



L



L



L





Everton EFL Cup form:





W





Everton form (all competitions):





L



W



W



W



D



L





Team News

Wolves are set to be without left-winger Enso Gonzalez in midweek as he recovers from a knee injury that is expected to keep him sidelined until the new year.

In his absence, Jhon Arias and Fer Lopez could support nominal striker Hwang Hee-chan, who could come into the side for Tolu Arokodare, while Jorgen Strand Larsen could come off the bench after playing the second half against Leeds.

As for Everton, they are still missing centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite due to a thigh injury, though James Tarkowski and Michael Keane should be on hand to start.

Elsewhere, midfielder Merlin Rohl is a doubt with a knock, and if he is not ready to feature, then James Garner could join Tim Iroegbunam in a double pivot.

Further forward, Jack Grealish will be hoping to continue his resurgence on the left flank, supplying summer signing Thierno Barry up top.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Mosquera, Agbadou, S Bueno; R Gomes, Bellegarde, Andre, H Bueno; Arias, Lopez; Hwang

Everton possible starting lineup:

Travers; Coleman, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Iroegbunam, Garner; McNeil, Alcaraz, Grealish; Barry

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Everton

Wolves have struggled throughout the season, and though they beat West Ham in the previous round, they needed a late rescue from substitute Strand Larsen to save the day.

Everton may be mid-table after losing the Merseyside derby, but they will be expecting to repeat August's victory in order to progress to the fourth round on Tuesday.



