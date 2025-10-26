Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's EFL Cup meeting between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea.

Chelsea will head on their travels for Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth-round clash against fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Blues were made to work hard in last month's second-round tie against Lincoln, while Wolves have seen off West Ham United and Everton to reach this stage of the competition.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the EFL Cup fixture.

What time does Wolves vs. Chelsea kick off?

The cup tie will get underway at 7:45pm on Wednesday evening.

Where is Wolves vs. Chelsea being played?

The game will take place at Wolves' Molineux home, which can hold up to 31,750 spectators.

Chelsea racked up the goals on their most recent visit to Molineux in August 2024, when Noni Madueke netted a hat-trick in a 6-2 Premier League victory.

How to watch Wolves vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

UK audiences will be able to watch Chelsea's EFL Cup tie against Wolves on Sky Sports+.

Streaming

Alternatively, you can watch Wednesday's fixture by signing into your Sky account on the Sky Sports app.

Highlights

The app should also have highlights of the game, while Sky Sports Football are likely to post a recap of the match on their official YouTube channel.

Sky Sports Football's X account could be the place to go if you want to see key clips from this match and the other EFL Cup ties taking place on Wednesday.

What is at stake for Wolves and Chelsea?

Quite simply, a place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals will be on the line in Wednesday's all-Premier League encounter.

The hosts are looking to reach the last eight for the first time in three years, while Chelsea will be hoping to avoid a second successive fourth-round exit.

Wolves are in desperate need of a confidence-boosting victory, having failed to win any of their opening nine league matches (D2, L7).

The Premier League's basement side suffered a 3-2 defeat in Sunday's home meeting with Burnley, while Chelsea fell to a surprise 2-1 loss against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca's side have at least won their last two away games, including a narrow 2-1 win over Lincoln City in the EFL Cup third round.



