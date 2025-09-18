[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 5
Sep 20, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Leeds logo

WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
vs.
LeedsLeeds United

Team News: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By
Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United ahead of their Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will battle to lift themselves off the foot of the Premier League standings when they host Leeds United at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Country outfit are the only side in the top flight who are yet to pick up a point, losing each of their first four matches in 2025-26.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both Wolves and Leeds ahead of Saturday's all-important clash in the West Midlands.

WOLVES VS. LEEDS UNITED

Jorgen Strand Larsen celebrates with teammates after scoring in the EFL Cup on August 26, 2025

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwome (knee), Jorgen Strand Larsen (Achilles)

Doubtful: Ki-Jana Hoever (knee), Jose Sa (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; Agbadou, Mosquera, T Gomes; Bueno, Bellegarde, Andre, J Gomes, R Gomes; Hwang, Arias

LEEDS

Out: Lucas Perri (thigh)

Doubtful: Daniel James (abdominal), Wilfried Gnonto (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach; Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

