Premier League
Oct 4, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Wolverhampton Wanderers
vs.
Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolves injury news: Vitor Pereira reveals forwards 'not in best shape' ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion fixture

Pereira reveals Wolves forwards 'not in best shape' ahead of Brighton Premier League game
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira says that two of his key forwards are 'not in the best shape' ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira has suggested that both Jorgen Strand Larsen and Tolu Arokodare are still both unable to play 90 minutes in the Premier League.

The West Midlands outfit head into Sunday's fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion sitting at the bottom of the table after accumulating just one point from six matches.

Positives will be taken from last weekend's 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur, but Pereira's side are desperately in need of three points versus the Seagulls ahead of the October international break.

Pereira would have been hoping to have key player Strand Larsen or big-money summer arrival Arokodare 100% fit at this stage of the season.

Instead, the Portuguese has revealed that he does not have the option of pairing both strikers together in the starting lineup.

Pereira comments on Strand Larsen, Arokodare fitness

Speaking at a press conference on Friday afternoon, Pereira said that neither striker was 'in the best shape' ahead of the upcoming encounter at Molineux.

Pereira told reporters: "Larsen is is struggling with injury, he needs to be fully fit. He's not the Larsen that you used to see pressing, fighting, because got some pain and he's struggling with his injury.

"He's trying to help the team in this important moment, but he's not in his best level."

"Tolu, because the pre-season was without games when he started to work with us he was not ready to start a game. But we needed him to start at Newcastle.

"He tried his best, scored a beautiful goal against Everton, but he is not yet in his best shape."

Strand Larsen, Arokodare numbers

After the transfer saga involving Newcastle United came to an end, it became apparent that Strand Larsen was dealing with an Achille issue, leading to his absence from two matches.

Since his return, the Norway international has racked up 197 minutes across three fixtures, failing to get on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Arokodare has 184 minutes spread across four games, his solitary goal coming in the 2-0 victory over Everton in the EFL Cup third round.

Prior to his Wolves debut, he played six times for former club Genk and Nigeria, accumulating 162 minutes but without playing more than one half of football in any of those contests.

Darren Plant
