Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea aim to deliver a perfect response to Saturday’s disappointing result as they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek for their EFL Cup tie.

Enzo Maresca’s men missed the chance to record five straight wins across all competitions, having suffered a 2-1 defeat to newly promoted Sunderland at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

Maresca, in his post-match conference, attributed his side’s lacklustre display to fatigue, admitting that several of his players have been playing through pain.

That revelation will no doubt raise concerns among the Blues faithful, who have watched their team struggle with injuries this season, and the latest update suggests that some – if not all – of these key figures could be rested for the midweek clash.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's visit to Molineux Stadium.

Status: Doubtful

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: Unknown

One of the players mentioned in Maresca’s update, Moises Caicedo, is a doubt for Tuesday’s encounter, with the Italian manager likely to give him time to fully recover his fitness.

Status: Doubtful

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: Unknown

Joao Pedro is another concern for Maresca, with the head coach revealing that the forward “is not training every day because he is managing himself from the injury problem,” suggesting he could be rested in midweek.

Status: Doubtful

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: Unknown

Also among those referenced by Maresca, Enzo Fernandez missed the clash with Nottingham Forest due to an issue sustained on international duty but has featured in the last two matches, and with his manager’s admission, the Argentine may be spared on Tuesday.

Status: Doubtful

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Maresca offered a positive update on Liam Delap before the Sunderland game, stating that the 22-year-old, who picked up a hamstring injury in August, “took part in training sessions”, though his involvement in midweek will depend on further progress.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: December 3 (vs. Leeds United)

Cole Palmer has been dealing with a lingering groin issue and has not played since being forced off early in last month’s defeat to Manchester United.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder was initially expected to return within a few weeks, but Maresca has since confirmed that the England international faces “six more weeks” on the sidelines, ruling him out until at least late November.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Newcastle United)

Benoit Badiashile, who only recently returned from a long muscle layoff in late September, has suffered a recurrence, and Maresca has confirmed that he will remain out until December.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Dario Essugo continues his recovery following surgery on a thigh injury sustained while representing Portugal Under-21s in September, with his return expected to come in 2026.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill remains sidelined with a serious knee injury sustained on the eve of the 2025-26 campaign and is not likely to return until the closing stages of the season at best.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no players currently serving a suspension, with Malo Gusto available again after sitting out Saturday’s game following his red card in the previous domestic outing.

However, Mykhaylo Mudryk remains unavailable due to a provisional doping ban.



