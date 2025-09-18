Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Both appearing as possible candidates for relegation this season, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United clash at Molineux in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Country side remain pointless in the top flight after a 1-0 loss at Newcastle United last weekend, when Nick Woltemade bagged his first goal for the Magpies.

Leeds spent last Saturday by the River Thames and left the capital following a last-minute defeat, with Gabriel Gudmundsson netting a comical own goal.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 104

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins: 36

Draws: 23

Leeds United wins: 45

Over the course of 104 years, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United have met on 104 occasions, with the latter slightly edging the head-to-head record.

The Whites have been victorious in this matchup 45 times, with Wolves winning 36 games, whilst this particular contest has seen 23 draws.

The first two matches between the sides were played within the space of eight days in January 1921, with both teams picking up a 3-0 triumph each.

After goal-laden encounters to kick-start the relationship, April 1922 brought a pairing of goalless draws in the old Division Two.

Following their success in the first matchup back in January 1921, Wolves endured a 12-game winless streak against the Yorkshire side before picking up a 2-0 success in April 1934.

The Black Country outfit have also enjoyed the largest victory in this fixture, handing Leeds a 6-2 hammering in the old Division One back in February 1959.

Despite dipping in and out of Premier League football over recent years, Leeds have won three of the last four meetings with the Wanderers.

Wolves' most recent triumph in this fixture came in the third round of the 2021-22 FA Cup, with Boubacar Traore netting the only goal of the clash at Molineux.

Previous 20 meetings

Mar 18, 2023: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-4 Leeds United (Premier League)

Nov 09, 2022: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Leeds United (EFL Cup)

Aug 06, 2022: Leeds United 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Mar 18, 2022: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 Leeds United (Premier League)

Oct 23, 2021: Leeds United 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Feb 19, 2021: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Oct 19, 2020: Leeds United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Mar 07, 2018: Leeds United 0-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Championship)

Nov 22, 2017: Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Apr 17, 2017: Leeds United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Championship)

Oct 22, 2016: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Apr 19, 2016: Leeds United 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Championship)

Dec 17, 2015: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 Leeds United (Championship)

Apr 06, 2015: Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 Leeds United (Championship)

Oct 25, 2014: Leeds United 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Championship)

Feb 09, 2013: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Leeds United (Championship)

Aug 18, 2012: Leeds United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Championship)

Feb 24, 2007: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Sep 10, 2006: Leeds United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Championship)

Dec 17, 2005: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Mar 18, 2023: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-4 Leeds United (Premier League)

Aug 06, 2022: Leeds United 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Mar 18, 2022: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 Leeds United (Premier League)

Oct 23, 2021: Leeds United 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Feb 19, 2021: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Oct 19, 2020: Leeds United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Feb 10, 2004: Leeds United 4-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Dec 28, 2003: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

