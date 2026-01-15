Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ellis Stevens | 15 Jan 2026 17:51

Wolverhampton Wanderers will aim to make it five matches without defeat across all competitions when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Old Gold have recorded two wins and two draws in their last four matches, including their first victory of the Premier League season against West Ham United on matchday 20.

Meanwhile, the Magpies saw their four-game winning streak come to an end in a disappointing 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final last time out.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the information you need to know about how to watch the fixture.

What time does Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United kick off?

Wolves' home encounter with Newcastle United will kick off at 2pm for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Where is Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United being played?

Wolves welcome Newcastle United to the Molineux, which can hold a capacity of up to 32,050 supporters.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United in the UK

TV channels

Sunday's fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Online streaming

Fans who have a Sky Sports subscription will be able to stream the match live on the Sky Go app. Another way to watch the game is through NOW TV.

Highlights

Highlights of Sunday's match will be uploaded to the Sky Sports YouTube channel after the full-time whistle.

Supporters can also catch highlights and analysis on Match of the Day 2, which will be shown on the BBC.

What is at stake for Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United?

After picking up only two points from their first 18 Premier League fixtures, Wolves have now recorded five points from their last three games, a run that featured their first league win of the campaign against West Ham United.

Followed by a comprehensive 6-1 win against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup, Wolves will be full of confidence coming into this game, and a win could take them to 11 points adrift of safety depending on results elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are aiming to bounce back from their EFL Cup first-leg defeat to Manchester City, and a win could take them into the top five for the first time this campaign.

The Magpies are just a point behind fifth-placed Brentford, but they have struggled on the road, picking up only nine points from 10 Premier League fixtures away from home.