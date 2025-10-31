Still searching for their first Premier League away win of the season, Newcastle United head to the London Stadium to meet an out-of-sorts West Ham United side on Sunday afternoon.
The Magpies have won their last three on the bounce in all tournaments, though, whereas the Irons are on a dismal three-game losing sequence in the top flight, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
WEST HAM vs. NEWCASTLE
WEST HAM
Out: Oliver Scarles (shoulder), Dinos Mavropanos (unspecified), George Earthy (hamstring), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Wilson
NEWCASTLE
Out: Tino Livramento (knee), Yoane Wissa (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh)
Doubtful: Lewis Hall (thigh)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon
No Data Analysis info