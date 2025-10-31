Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between West Ham United and Newcastle United.

Still searching for their first Premier League away win of the season, Newcastle United head to the London Stadium to meet an out-of-sorts West Ham United side on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies have won their last three on the bounce in all tournaments, though, whereas the Irons are on a dismal three-game losing sequence in the top flight, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

WEST HAM

Out: Oliver Scarles (shoulder), Dinos Mavropanos (unspecified), George Earthy (hamstring), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Wilson

NEWCASTLE

Out: Tino Livramento (knee), Yoane Wissa (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh)

Doubtful: Lewis Hall (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

