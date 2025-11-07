West Ham United will be looking to win back-to-back Premier League home games when they welcome Burnley to the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Hammers claimed a surprising 3-1 victory over Newcastle United last weekend, while the Clarets were beaten 2-0 by leaders Arsenal at Turf Moor last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
WEST HAM UNITED vs. BURNLEY
WEST HAM
Out: Oliver Scarles (shoulder), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), Konstantinos Mavropanos (muscle), George Earthy (hamstring), Lukasz Fabianski (back)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Diouf; Potts, Fernandes; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Wilson
BURNLEY
Out: Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Florentino, Cullen; Tchaoucna, Foster, Anthony
