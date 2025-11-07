[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 11
Nov 8, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
Burnley

Team News: West Ham vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between West Ham United and Burnley.

West Ham United will be looking to win back-to-back Premier League home games when they welcome Burnley to the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers claimed a surprising 3-1 victory over Newcastle United last weekend, while the Clarets were beaten 2-0 by leaders Arsenal at Turf Moor last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


WEST HAM UNITED vs. BURNLEY

 

WEST HAM

Out: Oliver Scarles (shoulder), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), Konstantinos Mavropanos (muscle), George Earthy (hamstring), Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Diouf; Potts, Fernandes; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Wilson

BURNLEY

Out: Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Florentino, Cullen; Tchaoucna, Foster, Anthony

