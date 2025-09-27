West Ham United are reportedly set to appoint former Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo as Graham Potter's successor.

West Ham are reportedly set to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach after they confirmed Graham Potter's sacking.

The Hammers released a statement on Saturday morning to confirm they have relieved Potter of his duties as West Ham boss.

In the statement, West Ham said: "Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025-26 season have not matched expectations, and the board of directors believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team’s position in the Premier League as soon as possible."

"The club can confirm that assistant coach Bruno Saltor, first team coaches Billy Reid and Narcis Pelach, lead goalkeeper coach Casper Ankergren, and goalkeeper coach Linus Kandolin have also left with immediate effect."

Potter recorded just six wins in 25 competitive matches as West Ham head coach (D5, L14), while overseeing four defeats in the opening five Premier League games of the 2025-26 season (W1).

Nuno set to replace Potter at West Ham

The former Chelsea boss has left the Hammers languishing in 19th place in the Premier League standings, with a point separating them from safety.

The West Ham board already have a replacement lined up, with BBC Sport reporting that Nuno is set to take over the reins at the London Stadium.

The 51-year-old has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Potter after holding 'positive talks' with the West Ham hierarchy.

As a result, Nuno is set to secure a return to Premier League management less than a month after he was dismissed by Nottingham Forest.

The Portuguese coach lost his job at the City Ground following a breakdown in his relationship with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Will Nuno be in charge for Everton clash?

Potter held the pre-match press conference on Friday for Monday's clash against an Everton side managed by former West Ham boss David Moyes.

Rather than Potter, Nuno is expected to take over the reins in time to be in the dugout for the trip to Merseyside.

Nuno has experienced mixed results against the Toffees, having seen his previous nine managerial meetings produce three wins, one draw and five defeats.

In fact, he has lost four of his five previous encounters with Everton, although he oversaw a 2-0 victory in Forest's away clash against the Toffees last season.

Incidentally, West Ham are looking for their first win since beating Forest 3-0 last month in what proved to be Nuno's final game in charge of the Tricky Trees.