Aiming to record their first home success of the season, West Ham United host Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.

The Hammers could be heading towards a managerial change with Graham Potter under pressure at the London Stadium following a poor start to 2025-26.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both West Ham and Palace ahead of this weekend's clash in the capital.

WEST HAM UNITED

Out: Tomas Soucek (suspended), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (abdominal)

Doubtful: George Earthy (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Fernandes, Summerville; Paqueta

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Ismaila Sarr (thigh), Odsonne Edouard (Achilles), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Adam Wharton (groin), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Pino, Kamada, Mateta

