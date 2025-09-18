[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 5
Sep 20, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
Crystal Palace

Team News: West Ham vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for West Ham United and Crystal Palace ahead of their Premier League match on Saturday afternoon.

Aiming to record their first home success of the season, West Ham United host Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.

The Hammers could be heading towards a managerial change with Graham Potter under pressure at the London Stadium following a poor start to 2025-26.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both West Ham and Palace ahead of this weekend's clash in the capital.


WEST HAM UNITED vs. CRYSTAL PALACE

Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace pictured in August 2025

WEST HAM UNITED

Out: Tomas Soucek (suspended), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (abdominal)

Doubtful: George Earthy (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Fernandes, Summerville; Paqueta

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Ismaila Sarr (thigh), Odsonne Edouard (Achilles), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Adam Wharton (groin), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Pino, Kamada, Mateta

Written by
Carter White
