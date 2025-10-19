[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 8
Oct 20, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
Brentford

Team News: West Ham United vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By
© IPS / Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Monday's Premier League clash between West Ham United and Brentford.

West Ham United will be looking for their second Premier League win of the season when they host Brentford at the London Stadium on Monday,

The 19th-placed Hammers lost 2-0 against Arsenal on October 4 and have just four points, whereas the 16th-placed Bees have seven points following their 1-0 defeat against Manchester City on October 5, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


WEST HAM UNITED vs. BRENTFORD

WEST HAM UNITED

Out: George Earthy (thigh), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Fernandes, Magassa; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Wilson

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Edmond-Paris Maghoma (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Hickey; Henderson, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago


 

Written by
Lewis Nolan
