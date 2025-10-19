West Ham United will be looking for their second Premier League win of the season when they host Brentford at the London Stadium on Monday,
The 19th-placed Hammers lost 2-0 against Arsenal on October 4 and have just four points, whereas the 16th-placed Bees have seven points following their 1-0 defeat against Manchester City on October 5, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
WEST HAM UNITED vs. BRENTFORD
WEST HAM UNITED
Out: George Earthy (thigh), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Fernandes, Magassa; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Wilson
BRENTFORD
Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Edmond-Paris Maghoma (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Hickey; Henderson, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago
No Data Analysis info