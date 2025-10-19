Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Monday's Premier League clash between West Ham United and Brentford.

West Ham United will be looking for their second Premier League win of the season when they host Brentford at the London Stadium on Monday,

The 19th-placed Hammers lost 2-0 against Arsenal on October 4 and have just four points, whereas the 16th-placed Bees have seven points following their 1-0 defeat against Manchester City on October 5, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

WEST HAM UNITED

Out: George Earthy (thigh), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Fernandes, Magassa; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Wilson

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Edmond-Paris Maghoma (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Hickey; Henderson, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

No Data Analysis info