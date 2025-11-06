West Ham vs. Burnley: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between West Ham United and Burnley, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

West Ham United welcome Burnley to the London Stadium for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

Nuno Espirito Santo celebrated his first win as Hammers boss last weekend when his team secured a 3-1 home victory over Newcastle United, ending a six-match winless run.

Meanwhile, Scott Parker's men were unable to win a third successive top-flight match as they were beaten 2-0 at home to leaders Arsenal last time out, leaving them 17th in the table and three points ahead of West Ham in 18th spot.

Ahead of this weekend's contest, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 96

West Ham United wins: 40

Draws: 21

Burnley wins: 35

West Ham United and Burnley have faced each other a total of 96 times across all competitions, with the Hammers marginally leading the overall head-to-head record having posted 40 wins to the Clarets' 35, while 21 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

November 1923 was the first time these two teams butted heads in the old Division One, with Burnley celebrating a 5-1 home victory two years before winning their next Turf Moor encounter by a thrilling 5-4 scoreline - the highest-scoring fixture between these two clubs to date.

Both West Ham and Burnley had their fair share of successes during their regular battles in Divisions One and Two over the years. The Clarets enjoyed a particularly dominant spell in this fixture between the early 1930s and the mid-1960s when they won 20 and drew six of their 32 league meetings (L6).

However, in the Premier League era (since 1992-93), West Ham have bested Burnley nine times across 18 top-flight encounters, winning five of those away from home, while they have also drawn and lost four games each.

The first ever Premier League meeting between these two clubs was a memorable one, with West Ham winning 5-3 at Upton Park in November 2009 under Gianfranco Zola, while they also celebrated a 4-2 home triumph under Manuel Pellegrini in November 2018.

Meanwhile, all four of Burnley's Premier League wins over West Ham were under Sean Dyche and were all without reply, winning two of those by a 3-0 scoreline - one at the London Stadium in March 2018 and the other at Turf Moor in November 2019.

The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place in March 2024 when Danny Ings scored a stoppage-time equaliser for West Ham against his former club to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

Outside of league football, West Ham have prevailed in all three FA Cup meetings with Burnley, most recently winning a fifth-round tie by a 5-1 scoreline on home soil in February 2011, while the Hammers have also triumphed in each of their three EFL Cup ties with the Clarets, including a 2-0 away victory in the fourth round in October 2013.

Previous meetings

Mar 10, 2024: West Ham United 2-2 Burnley (Premier League)

Nov 25, 2023: Burnley 1-2 West Ham United (Premier League)

Apr 17, 2022: West Ham United 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 12, 2021: Burnley 0-0 West Ham United (Premier League)

May 03, 2021: Burnley 1-2 West Ham United (Premier League)

Jan 16, 2021: West Ham United 1-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Jul 08, 2020: West Ham United 0-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Nov 09, 2019: Burnley 3-0 West Ham United (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2018: Burnley 2-0 West Ham United (Premier League)

Nov 03, 2018: West Ham United 4-2 Burnley (Premier League)

Mar 10, 2018: West Ham United 0-3 Burnley (Premier League)

Oct 14, 2017: Burnley 1-1 West Ham United (Premier League)

May 21, 2017: Burnley 1-2 West Ham United (Premier League)

Dec 14, 2016: West Ham United 1-0 Burnley (Premier League)

May 02, 2015: West Ham United 1-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Oct 18, 2014: Burnley 1-3 West Ham United (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2013: Burnley 0-2 West Ham United (League Cup)

Mar 24, 2012: Burnley 2-2 West Ham United (Championship)

Dec 03, 2011: West Ham United 1-2 Burnley (Championship)

Feb 06, 2010: Burnley 2-1 West Ham United (Premier League)

