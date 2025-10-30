Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham United and Newcastle United clash in the Premier League on Sunday.

West Ham United will continue the search for their first win under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Hammers are now winless in their last six matches with five defeats and one draw, including Santo recording one stalemate and three straight losses at the beginning of his tenure.

Meanwhile, the Magpies have bounced back from a late defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion with three consecutive victories across all competitions, including a particularly dominant 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup fourth-round during midweek.

Here, Sports Mole provides all of the details you need to know about how to catch Sunday's Premier League action.

What time does West Ham United vs. Newcastle United kick off?

The Premier League clash will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday afternoon in the UK.

Where is West Ham United vs. Newcastle United being played?

This clash will be hosted at the London Stadium, which can hold a capacity of up to 62,500 supporters.

How to watch West Ham United vs. Newcastle United in the UK

TV channels

Viewers in the UK can watch this game on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels, as part of the broadcaster's deal to show every Sunday 2:00pm kickoff this season.

Streaming

Fans can also stream the match on the Sky Sports+ app, as well as via NOW UK if they have the relevant Sky Sports subscription package on the platform.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports+ app within minutes of the final whistle, and posted on the broadcaster's YouTube channel later.

Who will win West Ham United vs. Newcastle United?

West Ham United have endured a disastrous start to the term, with one win, one draw and seven defeats in their nine league matches leaving them 19th in the standings, while they are also yet to win a game under new manager Santo.

In addition, West Ham United remain the only team in the Premier League yet to record a single point at their home ground so far this season, although their opponents, Newcastle United, are yet to win away from home in the league.

However, the Magpies have now won all of their last three matches, including a dominant 2-0 win against Spurs during midweek, and they will certainly be favourites to claim all three points from this one.

