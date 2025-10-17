Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham United and Brentford's Premier League clash on Monday.

West Ham United will look to climb out of the relegation zone when they take on fellow Premier League strugglers Brentford on Monday night.

The Hammers are 19th in the standings with four points after their first seven league fixtures, while the Bees are three points better off in 16th place with seven points.

Here, Sports Mole provides all of the details you need to know on how to tune into Monday's match.

What time does West Ham United vs. Brentford kick off?

The clash between West Ham United and Brentford is set to kick off at 8:00pm local time in the UK.

Where is West Ham United vs. Brentford being played?

The Premier League clash is being played at the London Stadium, which has been West Ham's home ground since August 2016 and has a capacity of 62,500.

How to watch West Ham United vs. Brentford in the UK

TV channels

Supporters in the UK will be able to watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting at 6:30pm BST ahead of the 8pm kick off.

Online Streaming

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch Monday's contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Highlights

Highlights will be made available on Sky Sports' social media channels during and after the match, and each club will be able to show highlights on their channels in the UK from 12am on Tuesday.

Who will win West Ham United vs. Brentford?

West Ham United looked significantly improved in new manager Nuno Espirito Santo's first game in charge against Everton, with the Hammers claiming a point in that difficult trip to Hill Dickinson.

While they went on to suffer a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in their next outing, there have been encouraging signs under Santo already, and the new boss will be hopeful of claiming his first win in his first home match as West Ham manager on Monday.

Brentford are, however, enjoying a positive run of performances heading into this match, having defeated Manchester United 3-1 before being narrowly defeated 1-0 by Manchester City in their last game before the international break.

The Bees were outclassed in the first half but were thoroughly deserving of a result after a dominant second half showing against the Citizens, leaving them with plenty of confidence heading into this one against a West Ham side that are yet to take a point from their three home fixtures.

