Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to follow West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace in the Premier League, including TV and streaming options.

West Ham United take on Crystal Palace in another thrilling London derby in round five of the Premier League on Saturday.

While pressure continues to build on under-fire Hammers boss Graham Potter, Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten start to the season in midweek with a victory over Millwall in the EFL Cup.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this weekend’s contest.

What time does West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

The Premier League clash between West Ham and Crystal Palace will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday in the UK.

Where is West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace being played?

The derby will take place at West Ham's home turf, the London Stadium, a ground where Crystal Palace are unbeaten in each of their last six visits (3W, 3D).

West Ham’s last home win over the Eagles came back in December 2018, when they held on to see out a narrow 3-2 victory in a five-goal thriller.

How to watch West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace will not be on display in the UK as it is not available for broadcast due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Highlights

Sky Sports will release highlights on their dedicated sports app, as well as on their social media channels following the conclusion of the clash on Saturday.

Viewers in the UK can tune into Match of the Day from 10:20pm on BBC One to catch up with the post-game analysis, while the highlight package can be found on BBC iPlayer from 8pm.

What is at stake for West Ham United and Crystal Palace?

With time running out, Graham Potter will need to get results flooding in or face the axe at West Ham following their stuttering start to the new campaign.

Potter watched on as the Hammers were left battered by Tottenham last Saturday when they fell to a 3-0 defeat after conceding three goals in a 19-minute second-half spell at the London Stadium.

Last week’s result leaves West Ham with four defeats from five games this season, a run which has seen them crash out of the EFL Cup courtesy of a 3-2 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 26.

On the other hand, Oliver Glasner continues to wave his magic wand at Crystal Palace as they head into this weekend’s tie unbeaten in each of their eight matches this season.

The recently-crowned Community Shield winners avoided an upset in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday, when they needed penalties to see off Millwall after giving up their one-goal lead in the 91st minute at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace have just about had the upper hand against West Ham over their last 10 meetings, having recorded four wins, one more than the Hammers' three, and they will look to keep the ball rolling this weekend by extending their unbeaten streak at the London Stadium.

