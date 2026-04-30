Championship news: West Bromwich Albion announce James Morrison decision after survival

By Darren Plant | 30 Apr 2026 16:16

West Bromwich Albion have announced that they have handed James Morrison a permanent role as head coach.

The development is reward for the club legend and former coach guiding the Baggies to survival since being appointed as interim boss in February.

Morrison has recorded a total of four wins and six defeats to move West Brom into 21st position in the Championship table, four points clear of the bottom three.

Furthermore, the West Midlands outfit have had to contend with a controversial two-point deduction during Morrison's time in charge.

Since Morrison's appointment, West Brom have accumulated 18 points in the Championship, the seventh-best total across that period.

The journey continues... ? pic.twitter.com/xuRcsBwQbz — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 30, 2026

Morrison reacts to West Brom appointment

Speaking to the club's official website, the Scot said: "I’m honoured and humbled to have been appointed head coach of this great football club.

“The togetherness we have displayed in recent months – as players, staff, directors and fans – shows the enormous power of the Albion when it’s focused on a collective goal. We must now use that passion and energy to set the club back on course for success.

“Right now, my focus is on preparing the team for our final game at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday – but to go to Hillsborough knowing our fate has already been settled on the pitch is down to the hard work of everyone at The Hawthorns.

“I would like to thank everyone for their efforts during my time as interim – not least the fans who backed us to safety. I will never forget the end to the Ipswich game when it felt like it was us against the world, with the atmosphere off the pitch matching the efforts of the players on it. Here’s to more of that, please.”

© Imago / Action Plus

Right appointment at right time for West Brom

Having decided to sack Ryan Mason and Eric Ramsay during 2025-26, West Brom officials were desperate for some stability.

Morrison, who made 341 appearances for West Brom across a 12-year spell as a player, has not only delivered that, but exceeded expectations, too.

Given the club's current financial constraints, creating a resolve and togetherness was far more important than looking for an eye-catching name for 2026-27.

Furthermore, Morrison has an affinity with supporters who are now wholeheartedly behind his tenure. With previous managers having not earned that level of respect, it has been a long time coming.