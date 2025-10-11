Preview: Wales vs Belgium - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Wales and Belgium, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In what could be Group J's most consequential match, third-placed Wales will welcome second-placed Belgium to the Cardiff City Stadium on Monday in their third-last World Cup 2026 qualifying fixture.

The hosts have 10 points compared to the visitors' 11 - first-placed North Macedonia have 12 points - and both must secure a top-two finish if they have ambitions of qualifying for the World Cup finals, but each side have played a game less than the group leaders.

Match preview

The Dragons head into Monday's clash having suffered a demoralising 3-0 defeat against rivals England on Thursday, with the Three Lions racing into a 3-0 lead on the the 20th-minute mark.

While a draw with the visitors means they would need Belgium to drop points in their final two matches of the group stage in order to finish first and qualify automatically for the World Cup, they would still be able to finish in the second-placed playoff spot as they play North Macedonia on November 18.

Boss Craig Bellamy will be concerned that his side have been beaten in three of his last four, whereas he had avoided defeat in his first nine games, drawing four and winning five.

Wales' have proven vulnerable in the first half of matches, conceding seven times before the interval across their past four fixtures.

The Welsh have not experienced a competitive defeat at home in 90 minutes since June 2023 - they won six and drew three in that time - and they have triumphed in their last four competitive games at the Cardiff City Stadium, finding the back of the net on 11 occasions.

Belgium head to Wales having been held to a 0-0 stalemate by North Macedonia on Friday, and their failure to win was remarkable considering they generated more than three xG, produced 20 shots from inside the box and restricted their opponents to just three attempts from distance.

Head coach Rudi Garcia will be disappointed that his side failed to net for the first time in seven outings, with the nation having scored 17 times in their five group matches.

A defeat for the Red Devils would not prove disastrous given one or both of Wales and North Macedonia will drop points when they face off in November, and victories in their final two group games would ensure a top-two placement.

Belgium narrowly beat the Welsh hosts 4-3 on June 9 in the reverse fixture, though they relied on a 88th-minute winner from Kevin De Bruyne to rescue three points after they had squandered a three-goal lead.

Garcia has overseen an unbeaten period of six games, guiding his players to four wins in that time.

Belgium's record away from home is less impressive considering they have emerged as victors once in their 10 most recent matches on the road, suffering four losses.

Team News

Wales goalkeeper Karl Darlow is certain to start between the posts, while Neco Williams, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies and Jay Dasilva are set to retain their places in the backline despite their defeat against England.

Ethan Ampadu has often been key in midfield, and the Leeds United man could play alongside Liam Cullen.

David Brooks and Harry Wilson are likely to claim two of the three spots behind striker Kieffer Moore, while talisman Brennan Johnson will be relied upon on the left.

Belgium centre-back Zeno Debast has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent days, and the Sporting Lisbon star is likely to be selected to play next to Arthur Theate.

Number 10 De Bruyne is at his best when freed from defensive responsibility, so perhaps Amadou Onana and Nicolas Raskin will be asked to cover for the Napoli attacker.

Striker Lois Openda came on from the bench last time out, though he may feature from the start against Wales given the team were so wasteful in front of goal against North Macedonia.

Wales possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Williams, Rodon, Davies, Dasilva; Ampadu, Cullen; Brooks, Wilson, Johnson; Moore

Belgium possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Castagne, Debast, Theate, De Cuyper; Raskin, Onana; Saelemaekers, De Bruyne, Doku; Openda

We say: Wales 1-2 Belgium

Belgium's squad is full of star players, who should have enough quality to overcome their struggling hosts.

Wales could still prove to be challenging opponents given their strong home record, as well as the fact that the visitors have been subpar on their travels, and Monday's clash is sure to be a close contest.

