Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Belgium and North Macedonia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In a clash at the top of Group J in a World Cup 2026 qualifier, Belgium will welcome North Macedonia to Planet Group Arena on Friday.

Second-placed Belgium have 10 points while the first-placed visitors have 11, and with the sides having four and three matches left to play in the group respectively, the race to claim the only automatic qualification spot for the World Cup is sure to go down to the wire.

Match preview

The hosts triumphed 6-0 when they faced Kazakhstan on September 7, and they have now scored 17 times in their four group outings.

Rudi Garcia's side's win was their second consecutive 6-0 victory, but they did concede two or more goals in five of their previous nine.

Belgium will be wary of the threat posed by third-placed Wales, who also have 10 points, as defeat against North Macedonia would give their group rivals a significant boost before they play each other on October 13.

Failure to qualify for the World Cup would be seen as a disaster considering the nation have reached the group stage of eight of the past nine editions of the competition.

Belgium's performances of late have improved given they are undefeated in five - they won four games - whereas they had lost five and drawn one of the six outings before the beginning of their unbeaten streak.

The Red Devils have scored at least three times in each of their last three at home, but while they won those matches, they lost their prior two at Planet Group Arena.

North Macedonia beat Liechtenstein 5-0 on September 7, limiting their opponents to just 0.09 xG and one shot on target, while they also did not face a single attempt in the first half.

Qualifying for the World Cup would be a first for Lavovi since they became an independent nation in 1991, with their only appearance in a major competition coming in Euro 2020.

The visitors have faced Belgium five times but are still searching for their first win, but while they were beaten in three of those clashes, they did hold the Red Devils to a 1-1 stalemate in June.

Head coach Blagoja Milevski has overseen two wins, two draws and one loss in his last five in charge, but his side triumphed in each of their prior six.

North Macedonia have emerged as winners in their past four competitive games on the road, though they did lose 2-1 in a friendly against Saudi Arabia on September 4 in their most recent away clash.

Team News

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois's place between the posts can be assumed, while Zeno Debast and Arthur Theate are likely to be selected in central defence.

Youri Tielemans has been a mainstay in the XI for some time, but he is currently sidelined due to injury, and his absence could lead to starts for Amadou Onana and Nicolas Raskin.

Kevin De Bruyne is set to be stationed between wide attackers Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard.

As for North Macedonia, centre-backs Gjoko Zajkov and Andrej Stojchevski may start ahead of shot-stopper Stole Dimitrievski.

Forwards Bojan Miovski and Aleksandar Trajkovski will hope that midfielders Enis Bardhi and Isnik Alimi can provide them with the necessary support in the final third.

Belgium possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Castagne, Debast, Theate, De Cuyper; Onana, Raskin; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; De Ketelaere

North Macedonia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Ilievski, Zajkov, Stojchevski, Alioski; Churlinov, Bardhi, Alimi, Elmas; Miovski, Trajkovski

We say: Belgium 2-1 North Macedonia

Friday's clash is set to be a tense affair given the result will have significant ramifications on World Cup qualifying for both teams.

Belgium's form is strong, and while North Macedonia's record on their travels is excellent, perhaps home advantage could prove to be the difference for the reinvigorated hosts.

