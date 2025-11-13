Sports Mole previews Saturday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Kazakhstan and Belgium, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

One win away from sealing a spot at World Cup 2026, Group J leaders Belgium will visit already eliminated Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Having hit the Kazakhs for six in September, the Red Devils are intent on clinching qualification with victory at Astana Arena.

Match preview

After fighting back from conceding an early goal in Cardiff, Belgium's crucial 4-2 win over Wales put them firmly in control of Group J last month.

Three days on from a disappointing home draw with North Macedonia, they seized pole position by scoring twice in each half - including a pair of penalties from talisman Kevin De Bruyne.

It was the second time that Belgium had put on a goalfest against their Welsh counterparts - previously winning 4-3 on home turf - and they have had no trouble finding the net so far.

Even without injured frontman Romelu Lukaku, the Red Devils surely have sufficient firepower to secure a spot at the World Cup, having scored 21 times in six group games.

One point clear of their nearest rivals for first place - North Macedonia - if they can now win their game in hand, qualification would be sealed before the final matchday.

Rudi Garcia's side will wrap up their campaign with two winnable fixtures - visiting Kazakhstan before hosting Liechtenstein on Tuesday - so Belgian fans are already planning for a trip to North America next summer.

Six points adrift of second place with just one game remaining, Kazakhstan cannot finish in Group J's top two, so they will play purely for pride this weekend.

Ranked 115th in the world by FIFA, the Hawks have lost four of seven games so far, with their only wins coming against group minnows Liechtenstein.

Last time out, Talgat Baysufinov's side unexpectedly held North Macedonia to a 1-1 draw in Skopje, but they are now faced with an even tougher test.

Appointed interim head coach when Ali Aliyev was sacked earlier this year, Baysufinov will certainly aim to fare better than when the Kazakhs last met Belgium.

Despite holding firm for 40 minutes, they were ultimately beaten 6-0 in Brussels at the start of September, and that proved a fatal blow to any hopes of qualifying.

Kazakhstan World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W L L L W D

Kazakhstan form (all competitions):

L L L L W D

Belgium World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

D W W W D W

Team News

Given the stakes, Garcia is set to name his strongest available XI on Saturday - but three key men will be missing from Belgium's lineup.

Joining long-term absentee Lukaku on the sidelines is Napoli teammate De Bruyne, while Thibaut Courtois has withdrawn due to an adductor injury.

In the latter's absence, uncapped duo Maarten Vandevoordt and Senne Lammens may both hope to make their senior debut, but Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels is set to start between the posts.

Replacing Lukaku could prove more challenging, with Lois Openda and Charles De Ketelaere both struggling in Serie A; Leandro Trossard or rookie striker Romeo Vermant could therefore lead the Red Devils' attack.

In defence, Lille right-back Thomas Meunier must sit out, due to a one-match ban for accumulated bookings.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan are missing injured Kairat goalkeeper Aleksandr Zarutskiy, plus Dynamo Moscow winger Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov.

Zenit St Petersburg's Nuraly Alip will captain the home side from central defence, while Chelsea-bound teenager Dastan Satpaev - already his nation's highest-valued player - could start up front.

Kazakhstan possible starting lineup:

Seysen; Kairov, Kasym, Alip, Vorogovskiy; Zhukov, Karaman; Sviridov, Samorodov, Chesnokov; Satpayev

Belgium possible starting lineup:

Sels; Castagne, Debast, Theate, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Saelemaekers, De Ketelaere, Doku; Trossard

We say: Kazakhstan 0-2 Belgium

Although they crushed Kazakhstan on home soil, Belgium are less likely to rack up lots of goals in Astana.

Without an established central striker, the Red Devils may be curtailed by a stubborn defence - but victory will still send them to the 2026 World Cup.

