Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Kazakhstan's dreams of qualifying for World Cup 2026 will come to an end unless they win on Friday against already eliminated visitors Liechtenstein at Astana Arena.

The home side are fourth with three points with three games left and they must finish in the top two of Group J to have a chance of qualification, but they are seven points behind third-placed Wales and second-placed Belgium, who play each other on October 13.

Match preview

Kazakhstan's slim hopes of qualification were dashed when they were beaten 6-0 by Belgium on September 7, and it looks as if they will have to wait until at least 2030 for a first World Cup appearance as an independent nation.

Ali Aliev resigned from his position as boss in September after his side's loss, and caretaker Talgat Baysufinov is set to take charge on Friday.

The Hawks have now failed to score in their past three internationals, and they have conceded at least two goals in eight of their 13 most recent competitive matches.

Baysufinov inherits a team that have lost their last four games, and have been beaten in 15 of their past 18 while only winning twice.

The hosts' form at home has also been poor considering they have been defeated in five of their last six at Astana Arena.

The visitors suffered a 5-0 loss against North Macedonia on September 7, a game in which they produced just one shot on target.

Liechtenstein have not found the back of the net in any of their last six outings, with the nation conceding 23 times in those fixtures.

The nation's only meeting with Kazakhstan came in March, with Friday's hosts winning 2-0 at Rheinpark Stadion.

Manager Konrad Funfstuck will hope to avoid a ninth consecutive defeat when they face their hosts at Astana Arena, and if they score it would be the second time in 10 matches that they have netted.

The Blue-Reds' displays on the road have been equally poor given they have lost 21 and drawn four of their past 25 away from home.

Kazakhstan World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:





L



W



L



L



L





Kazakhstan form (all competitions):





L



W



L



L



L



L





Liechtenstein World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:





L



L



L



L



L





Liechtenstein form (all competitions):





L



L



L



L



L



L





Team News

Kazakhstan striker Maksim Samorodov will have to be at the peak of his powers on Friday, though he will need attackers Maksim Samorodov and Galymzhan Kenzhebek to supply him with chances.

If the hosts deploy a double pivot, expect Ramazan Orazov and Murojon Khalmatov to appear together.

In defence, perhaps Alibek Kasym, Sergiy Malyi and Nuraly Alip will be stationed in a back three.

Though Liechtenstein have nothing to play for, they will want to avoid another heavy defeat, and fans will almost certainly see a three-man defence consisting of Maximilian Goppel, Luca Beck and Jens Hofer.

Fabio Notaro and Ferhat Saglam could be supported by midfielders Simon Luchinger, Alessio Hasler and Aron Sele.

Kazakhstan possible starting lineup:

Seisen; Kasym, Malyi, Alip; Astanov, Khalmatov, Orazov, Vorogovskiy; Samorodov, Kenzhebek; Samorodov

Liechtenstein possible starting lineup:

Buchel; Goppel, Beck, Hofer; Wolfinger, Luchinger, Hasler, Sele, Ospelt; Notaro, Saglam

We say: Kazakhstan 2-0 Liechtenstein

There must be an expectation on Kazakhstan to win considering their opponents have already been eliminated from World Cup qualifying.

Liechtenstein's defence has often been exploited, and they will likely concede multiple goals on Friday if the hosts are at their best.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email