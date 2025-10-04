Liverpool reportedly identify a Newcastle United defender as one of four potential alternatives for Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi.

Liverpool have reportedly identified Newcastle United defender Sven Botman as a potential alternative target to Marc Guehi.

The Reds failed in their quest to sign Guehi in the summer after Crystal Palace pulled out of the deal on the final day of the window due to their failure to find a replacement.

Arne Slot's side continue to be linked with the England international, who is willing to see out the final season of his Palace deal before deciding his next steps next summer.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds make an effort to sign a centre-back in the January window, especially as young defender Geovanni Leoni is likely to miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Liverpool will also be wary of the uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konate's future, with the Frenchman out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Liverpool identify Botman as defensive target

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool are currently holding 'internal' talks as to whether they need to recruit a new central defender in the winter window.

The report states that Guehi is still seen as a target, but that Liverpool also identified four possible alternatives in the summer transfer market.

Newcastle's Botman was one of the names on the four-man shortlist despite missing the majority of the 2024-25 campaign through injury.

Now back at full fitness, the Dutchman has started five of his seven competitive appearances this season, and is seemingly viewed as an important part of Eddie Howe's side.

Who else is on Liverpool's shortlist?

Paris Saint-Germain's Willian Pacho is another name on Liverpool's radar, although it will be difficult to prise away a player who is under contract with Luis Enrique's side until the summer of 2029.

Liverpool's 'data-driven approach' also saw them identify the Sporting Lisbon duo of Ousmane Diomande and Zeno Debast as possible alternatives to Guehi.

There is a belief that the Portuguese giants could listen to offers below Diomande's €80m (£70m) release clause, which is also believed to be the same value as the exit clause in Debast's contract.

However, the talkSPORT report stresses it is unclear whether the Reds will seriously consider a January move for either of the four defenders, despite earmarking them as options in the summer window.