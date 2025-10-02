Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos have 'doubts' about signing 26y/o Liverpool player next summer

Real Madrid have 'doubts' about signing 26y/o Liverpool player next summer
Real Madrid reportedly have doubts about signing Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate after a series of poor performances this season.

Real Madrid are reportedly pondering whether to move for Ibrahima Konate next summer after his inconsistent form for Liverpool this season. 

Konate was outstanding last season for the Reds under Arne Slot, and his partnership alongside Virgil van Dijk helped the Reds win the Premier League title for the 20th time in their history. 

This season, the Frenchman has been well below the standards he has set for himself, and has received criticisms from the Reds fanbase and the press for his recent performances against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray. 

The Reds centre-back has less than 12 months remaining on his contract at Anfield, and he has yet to sign a new deal at the club. 

Real Madrid ready to wait for Konate? 

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool in action on August 25, 2025

Konate has been heavily linked with a move to Madrid next summer, but Los Blancos have been left unimpressed with the defender's performance this season. 

According to a report from Fichajes, Konate's poor form has led Madrid's sporting management to debate whether they should wait for him to return to his best form before making a move. 

The La Liga giants are also reportedly considering alternative centre-backs who could be available next summer, as they need to replace the likes of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba

Liverpool are reportedly in negotiations with Konate's camp over a new deal, and it has been suggested that the Premier League champions are optimistic about reaching an agreement after presenting their latest offer. 

Liverpool must look to sign a new defender in January 

Dayot Upamecano playing for Bayern Munich in March 2025

Konate's lack of concentration, positional errors, and slow decision-making have been criticised recently, and many feel that his performances have dropped tremendously from last season. 

Ideally, Liverpool should do everything to keep the French international at the club, as he could become the leading figure in defence in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, who will turn 35 next July. 

However, irrespective of whether he signs a contract extension, the Reds should bring in a new centre-back, with Marc Guehi remaining an option for the club despite missing out on him in the summer window. 

In recent weeks, Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano, who finds himself in a similar situation to Konate, and he would be a cracking addition for the Reds. 

Written by
Saikat Mandal

