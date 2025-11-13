Sports Mole previews Saturday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Liechtenstein and Wales, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Surely bound for the playoffs, Wales will have one last shot at automatically qualifying for World Cup 2026 when they visit Liechtenstein on Saturday.

Needing Group J leaders Belgium to slip up in Kazakhstan, the Dragons are realistically vying with North Macedonia for second place - but they can also qualify through a back-door route.

Match preview

Despite letting an early lead slip in last month's 4-2 home loss to Belgium, Wales can still reach next year's World Cup via the European playoffs.

Winning both of their final two fixtures would guarantee a second-placed finish in Group J - just ahead of North Macedonia - and secure a home semi-final tie.

Should Craig Bellamy's boys fail in that task, they are effectively assured of a playoff spot through their UEFA Nations League performance last year.

So, Wales are virtually certain to take part in the final stage of qualifying next March; only whether they will be home or away for the semis is still to be decided.

Ever demanding and meticulous, Cymru coach Bellamy will not be planning for a trip to North America just yet, with all his attention placed on victory in Vaduz - particularly after suffering three straight defeats.

After friendly losses to Canada and neighbours England, shipping another four goals to Belgium stung Welsh pride, so they intend to start putting things right on Saturday.

Following a 3-0 away defeat in June, Liechtenstein have lost all four of their previous meetings with Wales without scoring.

Ranked 206th in the world, the tiny principality are yet to register a point - or even a goal - from six Group J games so far, meaning they are already consigned to last place.

Cut adrift at the bottom, Konrad Funfstuck's side have conceded at a rate of nearly four goals per game, and it has been more than a year since they last avoided defeat.

Also beaten by Montenegro in a friendly last month, Liechtenstein have won just one of their last 53 fixtures - famously losing twice to San Marino in 2024 - and they now face even more punishment.

After hosting Wales this weekend, they must visit Belgium on Tuesday evening, when another fruitless qualifying campaign finally reaches its conclusion.

Liechtenstein World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L L L L L L

Liechtenstein form (all competitions):

L L L L L L

Wales World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W D W L W L

Wales form (all competitions):

W L W L L L

Team News

Wales will be without their stand-in skipper due to injury, as Ben Davies has joined Swansea City's Ben Cabango and Wrexham forward Kieffer Moore on a growing absence list.

Furthermore, captain Aaron Ramsey, Connor Roberts, Danny Ward and Wes Burns are still unavailable, but fit-again Leeds United winger Dan James has been recalled.

Without Cabango and Davies, Joe Rodon - who scored in June's reverse fixture, and against Belgium - will helm the visitors' defence; Brennan Johnson, Mark Harris and Nathan Broadhead must vie to start up front.

Meanwhile, Liechtenstein are missing key defender Jens Hofer, who will serve a one-match ban for accumulated bookings.

Making his 108th international appearance, experienced midfielder Nicolas Hasler wears the captain's armband.

In attack, any two from Ferhat Saglam, Dennis Salanovic and Willy Pizzi should lead the hosts' quest for an elusive Group J goal.

Liechtenstein possible starting lineup:

Buchel; Malin, Meier, Goppel; N. Hasler, Luchinger, Sele, A. Hasler, Zund; Salanovic, Saglam

Wales possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Mepham, Rodon, Lawlor; Thomas, Ampadu, Cullen, Williams; Wilson, Johnson; Harris

We say: Liechtenstein 0-3 Wales

Set to dominate both possession and the shot count, Wales will get the job done with a minimum of fuss.

The Dragons swept little Liechtenstein aside in June, and a repeat result should be expected at Rheinpark Stadion.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email