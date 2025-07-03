Sports Mole previews Saturday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Valerenga Fotball and Fredrikstad, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Valerenga Fotball, aiming to build on a victory last time out, are set to take on the struggling Fredrikstad on Saturday in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

While the hosts secured a 2-0 victory over Stromsgodset in their latest outing, the visitors are now winless in their last six competitive fixtures.

Match preview

After 22 consecutive years in the Norwegian Eliteserien, Valerenga competed in the Norwegian First Division for the first time since 2001 in 2024.

The Royal Blues comfortably won the league title by 11 points to secure an immediate return to the top division, but they have been drawn into another relegation battle this campaign.

Geir Bakke's side are 11th in the table with 14 points from 12 games, leaving them just three points above 14th-placed KFUM Oslo in the relegation playoff place, while Valerenga have also played once more than those below them.

They did secure a crucial 2-0 victory in their last match against relegation-rivals Stromsgodset, and Bakke will be looking for his side to build on that result on Saturday.

While the hosts are boosted by their recent victory, the visitors, Fredrikstad, are reeling from a period of six competitive matches without a win.

Fredrikstad had started the season in superb form, losing only one of their opening 10 games across all competitions, alongside one draw and eight wins.

However, a 3-1 penalty defeat to Lillestrom in the NM Cup started a miserable winless streak, with the Aristocrats having lost five and drawn one of their last six games heading into this one.

Those results have seen Fredrikstad fall from the top of the standings earlier in the campaign to eighth in the table with 17 points, and having played once more than several teams below them, their lead over relegation could be further shortened.

A victory against Valerenga, therefore, is of huge importance to move further away from the relegation places, while also ending their dismal winless run.

Team News

Valerenga are anticipated to be without the services of Omar Drammeh, as the striker has been ruled out since April due to an ongoing knee injury.

Stian Sjovold Thorstensen may also be unavailable for Saturday's encounter after the forward was forced off after just six minutes in their 2-0 win against Stromsgodset last week.

In Thorstensen's absence, Henrik Bjordal could come into the starting 11 and play alongside Mees Rijks in attack.

As for Fredrikstad, after a torrid winless run, Andreas Hagen could look to make a number of changes in pursuit of a streak-snapping victory.

Emil Holten and Sondre Sorlokk are likely to keep their places in attack, as the duo lead Fredrikstad's goalscoring charts with three league goals each.

Valerenga Fotball possible starting lineup:

Storevik; Sjatil, Olsen, Tshiembe, Nogueira; Strand, Brice, Hagen, Thorvaldsen; Bjordal, Rijks

Fredrikstad possible starting lineup:

Fischer; Woledzi, Fredriksen, Fall; Rafn, Shein, Owusu, Begby; Sorlokk, Holten, Ohlenschlaeger

We say: Valerenga Fotball 2-1 Fredrikstad

Valerenga will be boosted by their recent victory over Stromsgodset, and with Fredrikstad low on confidence after a miserable run of form, we believe the hosts will secure another win here.

