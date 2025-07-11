Preview: Bryne vs Valerenga Fotball - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Bryne and Valerenga Fotball, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Last season’s top two from the OBOS-Ligaen go head-to-head in the Eliteserien on Sunday afternoon, when Bryne host Valerenga Fotball.

Despite both only being promoted this season, the two clubs have made a relatively respectable start on their returns to the top flight, sitting outside the drop zone, both on 15 points.

Match preview

After a slightly difficult start, Ole Knappen’s Bryne have come on leaps and bounds in the last few weeks, moving out of the relegation zone following an impressive six-game unbeaten league run.

The hosts have drawn all three of their matches 1-1 since the brief break in the middle of June, and that has come after they had won three in a row prior.

After holding Sarpsborg on the road and being held at home by HamKam, Bryne took a point away at KFUM Oslo last weekend, but it could have been more, considering they led 1-0 before goalkeeper Jan de Boer was sent off, and Jacob Haahr Steffensen put through his own net.

In their first top flight season since 2003, Bryne are certainly being competitive though, but this match will be important, as their next two matches pit them against Tromso and Viking - two of the league’s current top three.

Bryne have won two-thirds of their points so far this season at home, so will be fancied by many, but they have not beaten Valerenga in any of their previous six meetings.

Many of them were a long time ago though, because last season was the first time they had crossed paths since Bryne were last in the top flight in the early 2000s.

Valerenga were victorious on home soil, but could only manage a 1-1 draw here, despite still finishing 11 points clear of second-place Bryne to win the title, and making a swift return after their surprise relegation.

The visitors are equally strong on the road though, because they have taken exactly two-thirds of their points this season away from home.

Form has been indifferent for Geir Bakke’s men since the June break, winning one, drawing one, and losing one, with that defeat coming at home to struggling Molde on their return.

However, they continued their fine form on the road by beating Stromsgodset in their last away outing, before drawing 1-1 a week ago against Fredrikstad.

Valerenga have a mixed schedule on the horizon, with Haugesund up next after this trip, a team who have taken just two points from a possible 39 so far this season, but they will then be tasked with a visit to Bodo/Glimt, who will certainly put their strong away record to the test.

Bryne Norwegian Eliteserien form:

Bryne form (all competitions):

Valerenga Norwegian Eliteserien form:

Valerenga form (all competitions):

Team News

De Boer’s red card last week will see the Bryne goalkeeper miss out here through suspension, so Anton Cajtoft is set to start his first league game of the season this weekend.

Duarte Moreira has been influential in attack for the hosts, scoring five and assisting three goals in the Eliteserien so far, but last weekend was the first time in five matches he failed to register a goal involvement.

On the injury front, Bryne will be without Sjur Torgersen Jonassen, Andre-Remi Svindland and veteran midfielder Robert Undheim for this one.

Valerenga boss Bakke will be hopeful Stian Sjovold can make a comeback in the near future, but the visitors are set to remain without Omar Bully and Vegar Eggen Hedenstad for this away trip.

Bryne possible starting lineup:

Cajtoft; Kryger, Haahr, Husebo, Qvigstad; Saunes, Sodal, Strunck, Thornes; Larsen, Duarte Moreira

Valerenga Fotball possible starting lineup:

Storevik; Sjatil, Olsen, Tshiembe, Vinicius Nogueira; Lange, Ambina, Hagen; Strand, Rijks, Thorvaldsen

We say: Bryne 1-1 Valerenga

Bryne’s last three matches have ended 1-1, as did Valerenga’s a week ago, and this fixture last season, in the second division, also ended the same scoreline, and given the respective form of both, a close encounter is in store again.

While Bryne have taken 10 of their 15 points so far at home, Valerenga have won 10 of their 15 away, making it devilishly difficult to separate the two ahead of this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Andrew Delaney Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email