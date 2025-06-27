Preview: Bryne vs HamKam - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Bryne and HamKam, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In a clash that could impact the battle for survival in the Eliteserien, Bryne will welcome HamKam to Bryne Stadium on Sunday.

The 11th-placed hosts were held to a 1-1 stalemate last Sunday by Sarpsborg 08, and their points tally of 13 is two more than the fourth last and 13th-placed visitors, who lost 3-1 against Tromso on June 22.

Match preview

Bryne will be disappointed to have not taken all three points against Sarpsborg 08 considering their opponents failed to create a single big chance and managed to produce just one attempt on target in the second half.

Boss Ole Kevin Knappen’s side have relied on counter-attacks to create opportunities, with their average of 40.1% possession the second-lowest figure of the 16 teams in the division.

Jaerens Superlag last faced HamKam in May 2021, and while they lost 3-0, they won two and drew one of their prior three encounters.

Knappen’s team come into the clash unbeaten in three matches – winning twice – and they scored eight and conceded six in that time.

The hosts have also triumphed in their past two home fixtures, but it should be noted that they were defeated in their previous two at Bryne Stadium.

HamKam struggled defensively against Tromso, conceding three of the four shots that they faced inside the penalty area.

In fact, the visitors rank as the league’s joint third-worst defensive side having conceded 20 goals in 10 games.

Head coach Jakob Michelsen’s team are only two points ahead of 14th-placed KFUM, who occupy the relegation playoff spot, though just three points separate them from ninth-placed Sarpsborg 08.

Kamma’s form is mixed given they have lost three, drawn one and won two of their past six outings, netting nine while conceding 12.

HamKam's record on the road has been poor of late considering they have only achieved one victory in their four most recent away games, suffering two defeats in that period.

Team News

Attacker Remi Svindland is Bryne’s only injury absentee, though he is set to return in early July.

Eirik Franke Saunes and Alfred Scriven are likely to provide the width either side of strikers Duarte Moreira and Sanel Bojadzic.

Midfielders Lars Erik Sodal and Nicklas Strunck could start ahead of centre-backs Jacob Haahr and Jens Berland Husebo.

Opponents HamKam boast a healthy squad other than midfielder Markus Johnsgard, but boss Michelsen can still select Gard Simenstad, Tore Andre Soras and Alwande Roaldsoy.

Moses Dramwi Mawa and Kristian Stromland Lien were stationed up front last time out, and the duo could feature once again.

Elsewhere, central defenders Brynjar Ingi Bjarnason, Luc Mares and Gustav Granath can be expected to shield goalkeeper Marcus Sandberg.

Bryne possible starting lineup:

De Boer; Kryger, Haahr, Husebo, Qvigstad; Saunes, Sodal, Strunck, Scriven; Moreira, Bojadzic

HamKam possible starting lineup:

Sandberg; Granath, Mares, Bjarnason; Nilsen, Simenstad, Soras, Roaldsoy, Jonsson; Lien, Mawa

We say: Bryne 2-1 HamKam

Neither side have been particularly strong at the back, and it would be surprising if either kept a clean sheet.

Bryne’s displays in recent weeks have been more consistent than HamKam's, so they should be seen as favourites for all three points on Sunday.

