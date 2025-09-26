Sports Mole previews Monday's La Liga clash between Valencia and Real Oviedo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Real Oviedo will go in search of their second La Liga victory of the season when they head to Mestalla on Monday evening to tackle six-time Spanish champions Valencia.

The visitors are currently 18th in the La Liga table, only picking up three points from their first six matches of the camapign, while Valencia are 11th, boasting eight points from their opening six games.

Match preview

Valencia have a record of two wins, two draws and two defeats from their six La Liga matches this term, with eight points leaving them in 11th spot, so it has been a relatively solid start to the campaign for Los Che.

Carlos Corberan's side opened their 2025-26 season with a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad before losing away to Osasuna, but they did manage to record their first win over Getafe at the end of August.

Valencia were brought back down to earth by Barcelona after the September international break, conceding six unanswered goals to the champions, but four points have been secured from their last two matches, beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on September 20 before drawing 2-2 with Espanyol on Tuesday night.

The six-time Spanish champions finished 12th in La Liga last season, so there is plenty of room for improvement during the current campaign, and consistency will be key for the club.

Valencia are unbeaten against Real Oviedo since January 1997, but this will be the first game between the two teams since a goalless draw back in April 2001.

Real Oviedo last away success over Valencia was all the way back in December 1988, demonstrating the size of their task in this match, and the promoted outfit have lost five of their six league matches this term.

The Blues were promoted back to the top flight through last season's Segunda Division playoffs, and they are competing in La Liga for the first time since the 2000-01 campaign.

Veljko Paunovic's side opened their La Liga campaign with successive defeats to Villarreal and Real Madrid before managing to record a huge 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad before the September international break.

Real Oviedo have lost their last three, though, including a 3-1 home reverse to the champions Barcelona on Thursday night.

The Blues actually took a first-half lead against Barcelona, with Alberto Reina scoring from distance after Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia had vacated his goal, but the Catalan giants hit back in the second period to run out 3-1 winners and leave the hosts down in 18th spot in the table.

Valencia La Liga form:

DLWLWD

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

LLWLLL

Team News

Valencia have not reported any fitness concerns ahead of this match, so head coach Corberan could have a full squad.

Hugo Duro and Arnaut Danjuma started as the front two against Espanyol last time out, and the pair were on the scoresheet, so it would be a surprise if either dropped out of the XI for this contest.

There is likely to be one change to the side that started against Espanyol, though, with key midfielder Javi Guerra expected to replace Pepelu.

As for Real Oviedo, Federico Vinas is available again after serving a suspension, but Nacho Vidal and Alvaro Lemos are definitely out through injury, while David Costas and Ovie Ejaria need to be assessed.

Head coach Paunovic is expected to make changes to the side that started against Barcelona, with Kwasi Sibo, Luka Ilic and Dani Calvo potentially being introduced into the XI.

However, there is expected to be another spot through the middle for experienced striker Salomon Rondon, who is still waiting to register his first goal of the 2025-26 campaign.

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Agirrezabala; Foulquier, Tarrega, Diakhaby, Gaya; Rioja, Santamaria, Guerra, Lopez; Duro, Danjuma

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Ahijado, Carmo, Calvo, Alhassane; Sibo, Dendoncker; Hassan, Ilic, Chaira; Rondon

We say: Valencia 2-1 Real Oviedo

We are not expecting this to be a classic, but it is difficult to back against Valencia at home. Real Oviedo have enough quality in their side to get their name on the scoresheet, but we are expecting Los Che to secure maximum points in their seventh league game of the season.

No Data Analysis info

