Preview: Alaves vs Valencia - prediction, team news, lineups

Valencia will be aiming to recover from successive defeats in La Liga when they resume their 2025-26 campaign with a clash against Alaves at Mendizorrotza Stadium on Monday night.

Los Che are currently 15th in the La Liga table, picking up eight points from their first eight matches of the season, while Alaves are 10th, boasting 11 points from their opening eight games.

Match preview

Alaves have a record of three wins, two draws and three defeats from their first eight matches of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign, with 11 points leaving them in 10th spot in the table.

The Basque outfit finished 15th in La Liga last season, so there is certainly room for improvement this term, and they are aiming to secure a fourth straight campaign at this level of football.

Eduardo Coudet's side recorded a 3-1 win over 10-man Elche before the October international break, which proved to be their first victory since the middle of September.

Two of Alaves' three victories this term have come at home, but they have also been beaten in front of their own supporters this term - going down 2-1 to an improving Sevilla on September 20.

Alaves have faced Valencia on 44 previous occasions, and it is the latter that leads the head-to-head, posting 22 wins to 12, while there have been 10 draws between the two sides in all competitions.

Valencia have not actually beaten Alaves since August 2021, with the latter unbeaten in their last five meetings, recording four wins in the process, so Los Che have it all to do on Monday night.

Not since 2017 have Valencia beaten Alaves away from home, meanwhile, and Carlos Corberan's side will enter this match off the back of successive losses, going down to Real Oviedo and Girona in their last two.

Both Real Oviedo and Girona had 10 men in their wins over Valencia, while Los Che have not been victorious in the league since a home success over 10-man Athletic Bilbao on September 20.

A record of two wins, two draws and four defeats from eight matches has seen Valencia collect eight points this term, which is only good enough for 15th spot in the table.

The six-time Spanish champions finished 12th in La Liga last term, so there is room for improvement this season, but there have been some worrying signs in the early stages of the campaign.

Alaves La Liga form:

DWLDLW

Valencia La Liga form:

WLWDLL

Team News

Alaves are expected to be without the services of Mariano Diaz on Monday, with the ex-Real Madrid striker battling to overcome a muscular issue.

Moussa Diarra could be back in the squad following a foot injury, while Facundo Garces has served a two-game suspension and will now be able to return for the Basque club.

Carlos Vicente has been Alaves' standout player in the final third of the field this season, scoring three times, and there will again be a spot for him in the starting side.

As for Valencia, Mouctar Diakhaby and Largie Ramazani are both injured, while it is likely that Filip Urgrinic will miss out with an issue that he sustained in training during the international break.

Head coach Corberan will make changes to the side that started the defeat to Girona last time out, with Hugo Duro and Javi Guerra both set to return to the starting XI.

Arnaut Danjuma should keep his spot in the final third of the field, while Luis Rioja and Diego Lopez are set to continue in the wide areas for the six-time Spanish champions.

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Jonny, Tenaglia, Pacheco, Enriquez; Vicente, Blanco, Ibanez, Rebbach; Martinez, Boye

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Agirrezabala; Correia, Tarrega, Copete, Vazquez; Rioja, Pepelu, Guerra, Lopez; Duro, Danjuma

We say: Alaves 1-1 Valencia

There has only been one draw in the last six meetings between these two sides, but Valencia will be desperate not to suffer a third straight loss here, and we are expecting Los Che to be good enough for a point on Monday.

