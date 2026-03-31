Aston Villa transfer news: Villans told to pay 'huge fee' for Sunderland attacker this summer

By Carter White | 31 Mar 2026 16:18 , Last updated: 31 Mar 2026 16:25

Sunderland are reportedly set to demand a huge fee for striker Brian Brobbey this summer.

The 24-year-old is the man of the moment in the North-East after netting the winning goal against Newcastle United in a heated derby at St James' Park in the Premier League prior to the international break.

Brobbey has now scored six goals and provided one assist across 24 top-flight appearances for the Black Cats, who are set to comfortably avoid any fears of a relegation fight during the 2025-26 term.

Looking ahead to the summer, the attacker is battling to break into the starting side on the international scene, where the Netherlands are preparing to take to the World Cup stage under Ronald Koeman.

Brobbey played 21 minutes for his country on Friday night, when the Dutch national team secured a 2-1 win over Erling Haaland's Norway in Amsterdam courtesy of goals from Virgil van Dijk and Tijjani Reijnders.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Villa told to pay 'huge fee' for Sunderland star Brobbey

Looking to play in his second major tournament at international level in June, Brobbey could be set for an extremely busy summer, with a host of Premier League clubs keen on the player, as per Football Insider.

Following an impressive start to life in English football, the 24-year-old has supposedly attracted interest from Champions League-chasing Aston Villa ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, it is understood that Regis Le Bris's troops are reluctant to part ways with Brobbey given his exceptional start to Premier League duties, leading the Black Cats' goalscoring charts in 2025-26.

It is believed that Unai Emery's Second City club would need to offer a 'huge fee' for Sunderland to seriously consider a premature sale of the Dutchman, who is preparing for his first-ever World Cup appearances.

The Villans are said to be in the market for striking options given concerns over the recent form of Ollie Watkins, with the ex-Exeter City man left out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the March international break.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Building success at Sunderland

Returning to the top table of English football after an eight-year absence, Sunderland were preparing for a full-blown relegation dogfight this season, however, the North-East giants have fared brilliantly.

During the first half of the campaign, the Black Cats were early contenders for the Champions League spots, and even a recent dip in form has not dampened spirits at the Stadium of Light in the slightest.

Sunderland are currently occupying 11th spot in the Premier League standings with 43 points collected from 31 matches, all-but securing their standing as a top-flight club for a second year running.