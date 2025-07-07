Manchester United are reportedly set for a £6m windfall as Newcastle United reach an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign Anthony Elanga.

Newcastle United have reportedly reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign winger Anthony Elanga.

The Magpies have held an interest in the 23-year-old for some time and allegedly failed with an opening offer in the region of £45m at the end of last month.

Now, journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that a deal is in place for Elanga to join Eddie Howe’s side following a club-to-club agreement with Forest over a £55m fee, while the player has also agreed personal terms on a long-term contract.

According to Sky Sports News, Newcastle’s revised offer was launched last week and discussions centred on the structure of the payments before an agreement was reached.

Elanga, who has been pictured in Portugal training alone, is poised to travel to Newcastle to undergo a medical ahead of finalising his big-money move to St James’ Park.

Howe closing in on top target ahead of Champions League return

Newcastle are known to be on the lookout for a new winger and have been keen to strengthen in that department since the permanent departure of Miguel Almiron in January.

While Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes continue to battle it out for a place on the left flank, Jacob Murphy is the only natural right-winger option in Howe’s current first-team squad.

Newcastle have already signed Spanish winger Antonio Cordero following the expiration of his contract at Malaga, but the teenager “is expected to head out on loan” this summer.

Elanga is said to be intrigued by the project at Newcastle and is excited to represent a club in the Champions League, while Howe sees him as a player who can significantly improve his attacking options.

Under the tutelage of Nuno Espirito Santo, Elanga established himself as an important player for Forest in the 2024-25 campaign, helping the Tricky Trees finish seventh in the Premier League and qualify for next season’s Conference League.

Man Utd set to benefit from Elanga’s transfer to Newcastle

Only Mohamed Salah (18) and Newcastle’s Murphy (12) provided more Premier League assists than Elanga (11), who also chipped in with six goals in 38 top-flight appearances for Forest.

Elanga also registered nine assists in the 2023-24 campaign, taking his assist total across the last two seasons to 20 in the Premier League, which is more than the likes of Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer (both 19), Bruno Fernandes (18) and Kevin De Bruyne (17).

The arrival of Elanga at Newcastle will see him link up with fellow Sweden international Alexander Isak and close friend Will Osula at St James’ Park.

Elanga’s switch to the Magpies is also set to benefit his former club Manchester United, who are allegedly owed around 15% of the profit from any future sale of the winger.

The Red Devils, who sold Elanga to Forest for around £15m in 2023, are therefore set to earn £6m from his proposed £55m transfer to Newcastle, which comes as a much-needed financial boost for Ruben Amorim’s side.