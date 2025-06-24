Premier League giants 'fail' with £45m bid for Forest star

One of the Premier League's biggest clubs reportedly fails with a bid to sign Nottingham Forest playmaker Anthony Elanga.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly facing a battle to retain the services of Anthony Elanga.

The Sweden international has just played a key role in helping Forest earn a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League table and a Conference League playoff spot.

A total of six goals and 11 assists came from his 38 appearances in the top flight, Elanga playing a part of every single fixture.

Although three years remain on his contract, Forest are aware that interest is likely to be shown in the 23-year-old on the back of his performances at the City Ground.

According to talkSPORT, one of their rivals in the upper echelons of the standings are prepared to pay £45m for his signature.

Who has shown an interest in Elanga?

The report claims that Newcastle United have reignited their long-standing admiration of the player having failed with bids in the past.

Newcastle are seemingly eager to take advantage of having Champions League revenue at their disposal to try to tempt Elanga into a transfer.

However, Forest are said to have no intention of selling at the current price and would need to receive £60m to consider cashing in on the former Manchester United youngster.

As it stands, it appears unlikely that Newcastle will go that high at this stage of the transfer window when they have other areas on the pitch that they need to strengthen.

Will Forest stand firm?

Alongside Morgan Gibbs-White, there is an argument that Elanga has become Forest's most prized asset over the last two years.

Although many will say that Gibbs-White deserves that mantle, Elanga cost far less when arriving at Forest in a £15m deal, meaning that there is far more potential for a substantial profit to be made.

At this point, Forest's hierarchy are far more focused on bolstering their numbers ahead of trying to win the Conference League, the club arguably the pre-tournament favourites as it stands.

As such, there seems little value in parting ways with Elanga, even if Newcastle or another club are willing to pay close to their valuation.