Preview: Telstar vs AZ Alkmaar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 23 Jan 2026 13:40 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 17:41

Telstar welcome AZ Alkmaar to Velsen-Zuid on Sunday knowing every point is invaluable, as the newly-promoted hosts continue their fight for Eredivisie survival while their visitors keep firmly within the European conversation.

Just two points separate the home side from the drop zone, with AZ still jostling in a congested race for continental qualification.

Match preview

Back in the top flight for the first time in 48 years, De Witte Leeuwen have found life uncompromising, yet their resilience has shone through at times, falling to just one defeat in their last six matches across all competitions.

Anthony Correia’s side were moments away from a morale-boosting victory last time out, only to surrender a two-goal cushion away at Excelsior, extending their growing reputation as the league’s serial peacemakers with seven draws already this term.

That said, Telstar’s dismal form at 711 Stadion have been well-documented, with just one home win all season highlighting why nerves continue to ripple through the terraces.

Much of the hosts’ attacking spark has flowed through Jeff Hardeveld, whose seven goal involvements have often provided Telstar with belief when results have otherwise been hard to come by.

For AZ, European qualification remains firmly within reach, sitting seventh and just five points adrift of an underperforming Ajax side above them in the table.

However, Leeroy Echteld’s men have stuttered in recent weeks, managing only two wins from their last eight Eredivisie outings and dropping further points in a midweek 1-1 draw with Excelsior.

Troy Parrott once again proved decisive in that contest, and the forward has enjoyed a prolific campaign in Alkmaar colours, already amassing 20 goals across all competitions.

The visitors will also take confidence from precedent, having edged the reverse fixture 2-1 in October and boasting a dominant head-to-head record, winning six of their seven previous meetings with Telstar.

Telstar Eredivisie form:

LDDWLD

Telstar form (all competitions):

DWWLWD

AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

LDLWLD

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

DLWWLD

Team News

Cedric Hatenboer is set to make a return for Telstar after being sent off against Ajax on his debut.

Milan Zonneveld, meanwhile, continues to build momentum in the final third, with his goal against Almere City taking him to four direct goal contributions across his last six appearances.

AZ arrive with a lengthy injury list of their own, as Denso Kasius and Jordy Clasie remain out with ankle complaints, Mexx Meerdink is still sidelined due to a groin issue, and skipper Sven Mijnans has recently been added after picking up a hamstring problem.

Mijnans was withdrawn shortly before the interval last weekend after pulling up abruptly, with Matej Sin introduced in his place.

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman; Ogidi, Offerhaus, Bakker; Noslin, Rossen, Owusu, Hardeveld; Van de Kamp, Brouwer, Zonneveld

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; De Wit, Goes, Penetra, Chavez; Koopmeiners, Smit, Sin; Patati, Hornkamp, Parrott

We say: Telstar 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

Telstar’s resilience and knack for drawing games could keep things competitive early on, but AZ’s greater quality, particularly with Jizz Hornkamp and Parrott offering a consistent goal threat, should be enough to edge a tight contest on Sunday.

