Team News: Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 31 Dec 2025 17:30 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 17:30

Two sides on contrasting runs of form meet on New Year’s Day as struggling Crystal Palace host in-form Fulham at Selhurst Park in a London derby for Premier League matchday 19.

The Eagles are without a victory in each of their last five matches across all competitions, including three successive top-flight defeats, most recently a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur, while a 1-0 victory over West Ham United at the weekend saw the Cottagers extend their winning streak in the league to three.

Here Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news ahead of the clash, which marks the second meeting between the sides in three weeks, following Palace’s 2-1 triumph in the reverse fixture.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Daniel Munoz (knee), Daichi Kamada (hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Ismaila Sarr (AFCON)

Doubtful: Chris Richards (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Lemar, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Pino, Nketiah; Mateta

FULHAM

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Alex Iwobi (AFCON), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Lukic, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez