Championship club Swansea City make reference to Alan Sheehan's win percentage as justification for sacking the head coach on Tuesday afternoon.

Swansea City have announced that they have sacked head coach Alan Sheehan.

Having initially been appointed as the interim replacement for Luke Williams in February 2025, Sheehan subsequently did enough to earn the managerial reins on a permanent basis.

A run of five consecutive wins ultimately proved pivotal in the 39-year-old being handed the job, but he was unable to carry that momentum into this season.

Although there was a period when Swansea went seven matches unbeaten in all competitions between August 12 and September 17, that has been followed by just two victories being recorded in 11 matches.

November has began with only one point coming from games against Charlton Athletic, Preston North End and Ipswich Town, Swansea suffering a 4-1 defeat at home to the latter on Saturday.

Swansea uses stats to highlight poor form under Sheehan

With pressure having grown on the Irishman after that fixture, Swansea have now taken the decision to part ways with the former defender.

Via the club's official website, it was said that "in the wake of a disappointing run, it is felt results and performances do not meet the standards expected at this stage of the season, and we have had to take this difficult decision."

Prior to that assessment, Swansea referenced Sheehan having previously put together win percentages of 42.83% across a seven-game interim stint starting in December 2023 and 58.3% from his opening 13 matches in charge of the second spell.

In Sheehan's last 11 games, his win percentage was just 18.18%, leading to Swansea dropping down to 18th position in the Championship table albeit still seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Who is bookmakers' favourite for Swansea job?

Former Swansea boss Brendan Rodgers and ex-Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick are the early frontrunners to replace Sheehan with the bookmakers.

Gary O'Neil is also available at low odds, but the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss is a leading contenders for the positions at Middlesbrough and Southampton.

Recently-sacked Southampton manager Will Still and former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard follow behind the leading three alleged contenders.