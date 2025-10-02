Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Swansea City and Leicester City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Hoping to halt an unusual run of stalemates in the second tier, Leicester City visit Swansea City for a Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Swans picked up a morale-boosting success at Blackburn Rovers earlier in the week, whilst the Foxes shared the spoils at home with Wrexham.

Match preview

Enduring four straight mid-table finishes since their run in the playoffs during 2020-21 under Steve Cooper, Swansea City are aiming to produce a promotion push in the 2025-26 term, with their form of late suggesting that they could struggle to keep the top-two pace.

That being said, the South Wales outfit managed to end their three-game winless streak in the Championship on Tuesday night, when second-half strikes from Goncalo Franco and Liam Cullen completed an impressive comeback at the expense of Blackburn at Ewood Park.

Collecting four points from their latest pair of second-tier matches, Swansea are currently occupying eighth spot in the Championship table ahead of this weekend's hosting of recently-relegated Leicester, just a single point behind the playoff pace at this stage.

After the 2024-25 brought about plenty of struggle for the Swans' towering marksman from Slovenia, this term has witnessed major improvement from 23-year-old Zan Vipotnik, who has netted six goals across 10 competitive appearances so far in 2025-26.

Since the shock 2-1 defeat at Deepdale to Preston North End in the middle of August, promotion contenders Leicester have put together a six-match unbeaten streak, a run which has included four straight draws, with the most recent of those coming at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

Familiar to Swansea supporters who also support their national team, Welshman Jordan James bagged his first goal for the Foxes against Wrexham to open the scoring at the King Power Stadium, before compatriot Nathan Broadhead secured a share of the points for the Red Dragons.

Earning just four points from as many second-tier matches since returning from September's international break, Leicester assault towards the top two has slowed slightly, with Marti Cifuentes's men sitting sixth in the Championship table, three points behind second-placed Coventry City.

Joining right-back Ricardo Pereira at the top of the Foxes' goalscoring charts with two Championship strikes so far this season, Abdul Fatawu has the star quality to win matches on his own, with the Premier League-linked forward loving his trademark curled finish off the right flank.

Swansea City Championship form:

D W D L D W

Swansea City form (all competitions):

W D W L D W

Leicester City Championship form:

W W D D D D

Leicester City form (all competitions):

W W D D D D

Team News

Yet to kick a competitive ball for Swansea this season owing to a knee injury, Ricardo Santos remains on the sidelines this weekend.

Earning his first Championship start of the term at Ewood Park, Manuel Benson could keep Ronald Pereira on the bench once again.

Leicester have a decision to make in their engine room, where Tuesday's goalscorer James and Boubakary Soumare are battling to partner Harry Winks.

The Foxes' options at the back of the pitch are reduced by the absence of Harry Souttar, who picked up an Achilles problem in August.

Centre-back is an area of scarcity for Cifuentes's side at this moment, with youngster Ben Nelson currently nursing a muscular injury.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Franco, Stamenic, Galbraith; Benson, Inoussa, Vipotnik

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Choudhury, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; James, Winks; Fatawu, Reid, Mavididi; Ayew

We say: Swansea City 1-3 Leicester City

After expending a lot of energy in the victory over Blackburn earlier in the week, Swansea now face a stern home test against Leicester.

The Foxes have the luxury of being able to rotate in attacking areas whilst maintaining their quality of the XI, and we feel that will come in handy on the Welsh coast this weekend.

