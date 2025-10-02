[monks data]
Swansea logo
Championship
Oct 4, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Leicester logo

SwanseaSwansea City
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City

Preview: Swansea City vs Leicester City - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Swansea vs Leicester - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Swansea City and Leicester City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Hoping to halt an unusual run of stalemates in the second tier, Leicester City visit Swansea City for a Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Swans picked up a morale-boosting success at Blackburn Rovers earlier in the week, whilst the Foxes shared the spoils at home with Wrexham.


Match preview

Enduring four straight mid-table finishes since their run in the playoffs during 2020-21 under Steve Cooper, Swansea City are aiming to produce a promotion push in the 2025-26 term, with their form of late suggesting that they could struggle to keep the top-two pace.

That being said, the South Wales outfit managed to end their three-game winless streak in the Championship on Tuesday night, when second-half strikes from Goncalo Franco and Liam Cullen completed an impressive comeback at the expense of Blackburn at Ewood Park.

Collecting four points from their latest pair of second-tier matches, Swansea are currently occupying eighth spot in the Championship table ahead of this weekend's hosting of recently-relegated Leicester, just a single point behind the playoff pace at this stage.

After the 2024-25 brought about plenty of struggle for the Swans' towering marksman from Slovenia, this term has witnessed major improvement from 23-year-old Zan Vipotnik, who has netted six goals across 10 competitive appearances so far in 2025-26.

Leicester City manager Marti Cifuentes on September 26, 2025

Since the shock 2-1 defeat at Deepdale to Preston North End in the middle of August, promotion contenders Leicester have put together a six-match unbeaten streak, a run which has included four straight draws, with the most recent of those coming at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

Familiar to Swansea supporters who also support their national team, Welshman Jordan James bagged his first goal for the Foxes against Wrexham to open the scoring at the King Power Stadium, before compatriot Nathan Broadhead secured a share of the points for the Red Dragons.

Earning just four points from as many second-tier matches since returning from September's international break, Leicester assault towards the top two has slowed slightly, with Marti Cifuentes's men sitting sixth in the Championship table, three points behind second-placed Coventry City.

Joining right-back Ricardo Pereira at the top of the Foxes' goalscoring charts with two Championship strikes so far this season, Abdul Fatawu has the star quality to win matches on his own, with the Premier League-linked forward loving his trademark curled finish off the right flank.

Swansea City Championship form:

D W D L D W

Swansea City form (all competitions):

W D W L D W

Leicester City Championship form:

W W D D D D

Leicester City form (all competitions):

W W D D D D


Team News

Swansea City's Zan Vipotnik on February 12, 2025

Yet to kick a competitive ball for Swansea this season owing to a knee injury, Ricardo Santos remains on the sidelines this weekend.

Earning his first Championship start of the term at Ewood Park, Manuel Benson could keep Ronald Pereira on the bench once again.

Leicester have a decision to make in their engine room, where Tuesday's goalscorer James and Boubakary Soumare are battling to partner Harry Winks.

The Foxes' options at the back of the pitch are reduced by the absence of Harry Souttar, who picked up an Achilles problem in August.

Centre-back is an area of scarcity for Cifuentes's side at this moment, with youngster Ben Nelson currently nursing a muscular injury.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Franco, Stamenic, Galbraith; Benson, Inoussa, Vipotnik

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Choudhury, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; James, Winks; Fatawu, Reid, Mavididi; Ayew


SM words green background

We say: Swansea City 1-3 Leicester City


 

After expending a lot of energy in the victory over Blackburn earlier in the week, Swansea now face a stern home test against Leicester.

The Foxes have the luxury of being able to rotate in attacking areas whilst maintaining their quality of the XI, and we feel that will come in handy on the Welsh coast this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582807:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6527:
Written by
Carter White
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Abdul Fatawu Marti Cifuentes Zan Vipotnik Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!