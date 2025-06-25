Sunderland 'open talks' over statement deal for Nice star

Sunderland are reportedly attempting to add one of Nice's star players to their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Sunderland are reportedly attempting to kick-start their summer transfer business with the signing of a star player from Nice.

On the back of returning to the Premier League as Championship playoff winners, the Black Cats are favourites to suffer immediate relegation.

Their cause has not been helped by Jobe Bellingham being sold to Borussia Dortmund, but Regis Le Bris's transfer warchest has been bolstered by £27.8m.

As such, Sunderland can afford to aim slighter higher in the market, central midfield an obvious area that needs strengthening.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland want to add further competition between the sticks.

Who are Sunderland targeting?

Romano says that Sunderland have opened talks with Nice regarding the potential transfer of goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

The 25-year-old was an ever-present in Ligue 1 last season, keeping eight clean sheets and conceding just 41 times from 34 appearances.

Helped by having the joint-fourth best defensive record in France's top flight, Nice have earned a spot in the Champions League third qualifying round.

Bulka remains an integral part of their plans for the aforementioned competitions when he has kept 30 clean sheets in 89 appearances for Nice.

Nevertheless, it appears that Sunderland are attempting to strike a deal with their counterparts at Allianz Riviera.

Unless Bulka extends his contract past 2026, a transfer remains a possibility. In the past, there have been suggestions that Nice value the Poland international in the region of £16m.

Too ambitious?

Theoretically-speaking, there is no logical reason as to why Bulka would leave Nice for a likely Premier League relegation scrap at this stage of his career.

He is arguably the second-best goalkeeper in Ligue 1 behind Gianluigi Donnarumma, putting him on the radar of clubs with higher profiles.

Furthermore, Sunderland already have an undisputed number one in Anthony Patterson, a homegrown talent who has made 168 appearances by the age of 25.

Logically, the only reason for Sunderland to push for Bulka is if they are prepared to sell the former England Under-21 international for pure profit in the eyes of the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations.