Barcelona are reportedly mulling over an ambitious £70m offer from newly-promoted Sunderland for youngster Fermin Lopez.

Barcelona have reportedly received a £70m offer from Sunderland for midfielder Fermin Lopez.

The Black Cats are in dreamland following a successful return to the Premier League, following an eight-year absence which included a sustained period in League One.

Regis Le Bris's troops managed to pick up another eye-catching result on Saturday evening, sharing the points with leaders Arsenal at the Stadium of Light.

It appeared as if Sunderland were heading towards only their third defeat of the top-flight campaign before summer arrival Brian Brobbey bagged an added-time equaliser.

Heading into November's international break, the North-East giants are sitting fourth in the Premier League standings, on course for Champions League qualification.

Barcelona receive ambitious Sunderland bid for Lopez?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona have received a high-profile bid for the services of Lopez from a Premier League club.

The report claims that Sunderland are keen on securing the signature of the 22-year-old, submitting a £70m offer for the young Spaniard.

It is understood that Barca were not expecting such a seismic bid for Lopez at this stage, with the player impressing in La Liga and on the continental stage so far during 2025-26.

Although head coach Hansi Flick wants to retain the talents of the midfielder, it is believed that the club's precarious financial situation means that they must contemplate a sale.

With the prime years of his career ahead of him, Sunderland believe that Lopez could be a key player at the Stadium of Light for years to come.

Outrageous Sunderland ambition

One year ago, Sunderland were not even in the elite of the Championship, with Leeds United and Burnley putting distance between themselves and the chasing pack.

Fastforward to the present day and the Black Cats are rubbing shoulders with the best of English football at the top of the Premier League.

Sunderland's supposed move for Barcelona star Lopez highlights the strength of the Premier League compared to other top leagues around Europe.