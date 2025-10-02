Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Sunderland could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Sunderland will be without six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Habib Diarra (groin), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder) and Leo Hjelde (Achilles) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Reinildo Mandava will serve the second of a three-match suspension, meaning Arthur Masuku is set to continue at left-back.

Head coach Regis Le Bris has confirmed that Nordi Mukiele is fit and available for selection despite social media rumours suggesting the defender was injured.

The French summer signing is expected to continue at the heart of the defence alongside Omar Alderete, but Daniel Ballard will be hoping to force has way into the first XI and his potential inclusion could allow for Mukiele to shift over to right-back, with Trai Hume making way.

Granit Xhaka has assisted each of Sunderland’s last three Premier League goals, including one scored by Alderete in last weekend’s 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, and the Black Cats captain is expected to operate in midfield alongside Noah Sadiki and Chris Rigg.

Wilson Isidor will hope to retain his place as the central striker ahead of Eliezer Mayenda and Brian Brobbey, and he could be supported in the final third by Enzo Le Fee and Chemsdine Talbi.

Sunderland possible starting lineup: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Masuaku; Rigg, Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Le Fee

